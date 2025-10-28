Top 10 Longest Games In World Series History
The World Series is baseball’s grandest stage, where legends are made and history is written.
Among the most memorable moments are the marathon games that push players, coaches, and fans to their limits.
These epic battles, often lasting well over four hours and sometimes stretching into the early hours of the morning, showcase the mental toughness and endurance required to compete at the highest level.
World Series games that extend into extra innings demand relentless focus and resilience from both teams.
The bullpens are tested like never before, with managers carefully strategizing every pitch and substitution to gain an edge.
For the players, the physical and mental toll is immense, as they must stay sharp through inning after inning of high-pressure situations.
These games are not just a test of skill but also a battle of willpower.
The ability to stay composed, execute under pressure, and seize the moment often determines the outcome.
Fans, too, play their part, cheering on their teams with unwavering energy, even as the hours tick by.
While these marathon games can be grueling, they also produce some of the most iconic moments in baseball history.
From walk-off hits to clutch pitching performances, these contests remind us why the World Series is the pinnacle of the sport.
Red Sox vs. Dodgers (Oct. 26, 2018)
This 18-inning marathon lasted 7 hours and 20 minutes, making it the longest game in World Series history. The Dodgers edged out the Red Sox 3-2 in a dramatic battle that tested the endurance of both teams and fans.
Max Muncy hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the 18th inning, giving the Dodgers a 3-2 victory in the longest game in World Series history.
Dodgers vs. Blue Jays (Oct. 27, 2025)
Another 18-inning epic, this game lasted 6 hours and 51 minutes. The Dodgers secured a 6-5 victory over the Blue Jays, showcasing their resilience in a game filled with twists and turns.
The Dodgers secured a 6-5 win in the 18th inning with a clutch RBI single, capping off another marathon game.
White Sox vs. Astros (Oct. 25, 2005)
In a 15-inning showdown lasting 5 hours and 41 minutes, the White Sox defeated the Astros 7-5. This game was a pivotal moment in the White Sox’s journey to their first World Series title in 88 years.
Geoff Blum hit a go-ahead solo home run in the top of the 14th inning, and the White Sox added an insurance run to win 7-5, taking a commanding 3-0 series lead.
Astros vs. Dodgers (Oct. 29, 2017)
A 10-inning slugfest that lasted 5 hours and 17 minutes, the Astros outlasted the Dodgers 13-12 in one of the most thrilling games of the 2017 World Series, featuring multiple lead changes and clutch performances.
Alex Bregman delivered a walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th inning, giving the Astros a thrilling 13-12 victory in a game filled with offensive fireworks.
Royals vs. Mets (Oct. 27, 2015)
This 14-inning game lasted 5 hours and 9 minutes, with the Royals defeating the Mets 5-4. The Royals’ perseverance paid off as they inched closer to their eventual World Series championship.
Eric Hosmer scored the winning run in the 14th inning on a sacrifice fly, giving the Royals a 5-4 victory and putting them one step closer to their World Series title.
Mets vs. Yankees (Oct. 21, 2000)
In a 12-inning Subway Series clash lasting 4 hours and 51 minutes, the Yankees triumphed 4-3 over the Mets, continuing their dominance in the 2000 World Series.
Jose Vizcaino hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the 12th inning, giving the Yankees a 4-3 win in Game 1 of the Subway Series.
Astros vs. Phillies (Oct. 28, 2022)
A 10-inning thriller lasting 4 hours and 34 minutes saw the Phillies edge out the Astros 6-5, delivering a memorable postseason moment for Philadelphia fans.
J.T. Realmuto hit a go-ahead solo home run in the top of the 10th inning, and the Phillies held on to win 6-5 in a dramatic extra-inning battle.
Cardinals vs. Rangers (Oct. 27, 2011)
In an 11-inning classic lasting 4 hours and 33 minutes, the Cardinals defeated the Rangers 10-9, highlighted by David Freese’s iconic game-tying triple and walk-off home run.
David Freese hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the 11th inning, completing an incredible comeback and forcing a Game 7 in the World Series.
Cubs vs. Indians (Nov. 2, 2016)
This 10-inning game lasted 4 hours and 28 minutes and ended with the Cubs defeating the Indians 8-7, breaking their 108-year championship drought in one of the most historic games in baseball history.
Ben Zobrist hit a go-ahead RBI double in the top of the 10th inning, and the Cubs held on to win 8-7, breaking their 108-year championship drought.
Astros vs. Dodgers (Oct. 25, 2017)
An 11-inning battle lasting 4 hours and 19 minutes saw the Astros prevail 7-6 over the Dodgers, adding another chapter to the thrilling 2017 World Series.
George Springer hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the top of the 11th inning, and the Astros held on to win 7-6 in a pivotal Game 2.
