🎃 Viral Memes Are the Real Halloween Costume Trend of 2025

Halloween isn’t just for ghosts and superheroes anymore — it’s for memes. Every October, internet culture takes over costume parties, and 2025 has delivered some of the weirdest, funniest, and most viral trends yet. From surreal TikTok edits to catchy jingles that won’t leave your head, this year’s best costumes are straight from your “For You” page.



👕 The “6-7” Meme

If you’ve scrolled TikTok lately, you’ve seen it — the mysterious “6-7” meme. It started as a random soundbite and somehow became a global inside joke. The phrase shows up in basketball edits, remix videos, and even sports memes.

DIY costume idea: Grab a basketball jersey with the number 67, throw on a headband, and carry a foam basketball. Add a cardboard sign that says “6-7!” or print a meme speech bubble for your shirt. Simple, sporty, and guaranteed to make your friends laugh — or scratch their heads.



☕ “Italian Brainrot” Takes Over

2025’s weirdest meme? Definitely Italian Brainrot. It’s an AI-fueled trend featuring surreal characters — like a ballerina with a cappuccino cup head or a shark wearing Nikes — all paired with over-the-top Italian captions.

DIY costume idea: Pick an animal and a random object, mash them together, and go bold with colors. Try “Gatto Gelato” (a cat in a waffle cone) or “Ballerina Cappuccina.” Add a sash with Italian text or a cardboard speech bubble that says “Tralalero Tralala!” The more nonsensical, the better.



👁️ The “Eye of Rah” Meme

The “Eye of Rah” meme went viral after creators edited themselves with a single glowing eye and an eerie, echoing voice. It’s spooky, funny, and perfect for Halloween night.

DIY costume idea: All black outfit, one large eye painted or attached to a mask, and a small flashlight or glow stick to give it that eerie glow. Bonus points for using a voice filter app that repeats “Rah…” as you walk by people.



🏖️ “Nothing Beats a Jet2 Holiday”

This year’s catchiest meme comes courtesy of an airline jingle that turned into a summer trend. People used “Nothing Beats a Jet2 Holiday” ironically in travel fails and vacation jokes — and now it’s costume-worthy.

DIY costume idea: Tropical vacation gear — Hawaiian shirt, straw hat, flip-flops, and a fake boarding pass. Carry a suitcase labeled “Jet2 Survivor” and maybe play the jingle on a loop from your phone.



🛠️ Final Tips for Meme-Inspired Costumes

The best meme costumes are cheap, clever, and conversational. Use thrift-store finds, cardboard props, and a splash of creativity. Add a quote or sign so people instantly get the reference — and if they don’t, explaining the meme is part of the fun.

Whether you’re going as “6-7,” an Italian Brainrot creation, or a Jet2 traveler, remember: in 2025, the internet is Halloween.



