Birdman Randomly Shouts Out NBA YoungBoy During Verzuz Battle

During a legendary Verzuz battle between Cash Money Records and No Limit, Birdman gave out a special shout-out.

Published on October 27, 2025

The General Presents Block Talk With Lil Wayne And Birdman
Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Stunna has not been shy about embracing the new wave of rappers. From the jump, he put his arms around Young Thug & Rich Homie Quan. On the R&B side, signing Jacquees to Rich Gang. One artist he’s always shouted out is NBA Youngboy. Tracing back 5 years ago on a Quarantine special podcast with Lil Wayne, telling him YB is next up.

Since then, his prediction has looked to be on point. In the middle of one of the best Verzuz battles, Baby took the mic and shouted NBA YoungBoy out, “As long as I’m alive, Cash Money ain’t never gon’ die. Shoutout my n*gga NBA YoungBoy, Rich Gang, f*ck who don’t like it. We with all the bullsh*t. If you ain’t with us, f*ck ya, n*gga.”

This isn’t a surprise at all, as the Cash Money CEO has been on tour with YoungBoy, following him across the country to ensure he gets the bag and stays away from trouble. Recently, DJ Akademiks caught up with him at one of the stops at the MASA Tour and explained why he’s there, “I think this boy the one, I’m here to make sure he don’t f*ck up the money.”

Bird was also rocking a Never Broke Again chain, showing his support for the newest Louisiana star.

During the Verzuz, he also had an interesting choice of words for Hot Boy Turk. Where he shouted him out and seemingly slighting him at the same time, “Shout out to Turk, you little b*tch, You ain’t here but f*ck you.”

Turk quickly hopped on Instagram to respond to his Cash Money pier, “I wish them dudes well, but I wish myself more well.”

Birdman Randomly Shouts Out NBA YoungBoy During Verzuz Battle was originally published on hiphopwired.com

