Run It Back? : Kamala Harris Strongly Hints At Running For President Again

Shooting at Lincoln University event leaves 1 dead, 6 injured
Kamala Harris Strongly Hints At Running For President Again

If she decides to run again, it might be a rematch with the Orange Menace, who is flirting with the idea of an unconstitutional third term.

Published on October 27, 2025

A Conversation with Kamala
James Manning – PA Images / Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris isn’t done with politics and hints at wanting another crack at becoming President of the United States, even though the United States let her down.

First reported by the BBC, Kamala Harris’ promo tour for her memoir, 107 Days, has officially reached the UK, and she said it’s “possible” she could be POTUS one day. Even though it doesn’t look that way, she feels that her grandnieces will see a woman sitting in the Oval Office “in their lifetime, for sure.”

Sunday, Harris spoke with Laura Kuenssberg and gave folks the strongest vibes yet that she wants to run again, while shutting down polls claiming that she isn’t the favorite to earn the Democratic nomination for president. 

Harris also took shots at the current wannabe dictator in the White House, Donald Trump, calling him a “tyrant” while not missing the opportunity to hit us with a well-deserved “I told you so” letting the audience know that everything she warned US voters about Trump, and what a second term under his “leadership” would look like has come to fruition. 

Some People Want Kamala Harris To Run Again

Of course, Harris’ latest comments are sparking reactions with some folks already on board with the former VP taking another swing at the White House.

“Let me clarify a point: Kamala Harris must and would be our nominee for the next election. She gained 75 MILLION votes in just 3 f*cking months. NOBODY did that before. Give her time to run a real campaign and we will win,” one person wrote on social media.

If she decides to run again, it might be a rematch with the Orange Menace, who is flirting with the idea of an unconstitutional third term.

Lord help us all.

You can see more reactions, for and against her running again, below.

