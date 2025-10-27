Who’s Getting Paid And Isn’t During The Federal Government Shutdown

Source: SAUL LOEB / Getty

As the federal government enters a shutdown, millions of workers are facing uncertainty about their paychecks. Here’s a quick breakdown of who’s getting paid — and who’s not — during this time of budget gridlock.

Who’s Still Getting Paid?

Some federal workers will still see their paychecks, even during the shutdown.

Essential Workers: These employees, like law enforcement officers, border patrol agents, and air traffic controllers, are considered essential and will continue to work. They’ll still receive pay, though it might be delayed until the government reopens.

Some Contractors and Agencies: Certain contractors working on specific government projects or under multi-year agreements may continue to get paid, depending on the nature of their contracts. Some independent agencies like the Postal Service and Social Security are also continuing their operations and payments.

Who Isn’t Getting Paid?

Many federal employees will face an uncertain paycheck situation.

Non-Essential Workers: Employees who work in offices or agencies deemed non-essential, such as those in national parks or certain regulatory bodies, are furloughed. These workers will not be paid until the government reopens.

Agencies like the , , and may halt services during the shutdown, leaving many employees out of work and unpaid until the shutdown ends. Contractors and Small Businesses: Many contractors, especially those working on short-term projects or without long-term funding, may not receive pay during the shutdown. This also affects small businesses dependent on federal contracts.

What Happens Next?

While essential workers and the military are assured pay (eventually), the situation remains tense for many federal employees and contractors. Some workers may receive back pay once the shutdown ends, but that’s not always guaranteed.

As the shutdown continues, many are left wondering how long it will last and how much longer they can go without paychecks. For now, all eyes are on Washington as lawmakers work to negotiate a budget deal.