Traffic Alert: Temporary Ramp Closure On 1-76 Westbond

Published on October 27, 2025

I-76 eastbound not a car in sight. Photo by Natalie Kolb 9/26/2015
Source: MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images / Getty

Commuters traveling along the Schuylkill Expressway should be aware of a temporary closure this week.

PennDOT announced that the ramp from westbound I-76 to City Avenue will be closed starting Monday at 7 p.m. The ramp is expected to remain closed until Friday, October 31, at 5 p.m.

The closure was initially scheduled to begin Monday morning at 7 a.m., but PennDOT has since adjusted the start time to the evening.

This work is part of PennDOT’s ongoing $41 million repaving and repair project aimed at improving road conditions and safety in the area.

Drivers are advised to allow extra travel time and consider using alternate routes while the closure is in effect.

For the most up-to-date traffic information in your area, visit PennDOT’s traffic website or check your preferred navigation app.

