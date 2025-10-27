Lil Wayne Misses Major VERZUZ Battle At ComplexCon

Source: Julia Beverly / Getty

The long-awaited VERZUZ showdown between Cash Money Records and No Limit Records lit up ComplexCon Las Vegas this weekend — but fans couldn’t stop talking about who wasn’t there: Lil Wayne.

The live event, billed as a celebration of two of New Orleans’ most iconic hip-hop labels, featured big performances and surprise guests. Artists from both camps brought back classic hits that defined an era. However, when Cash Money’s turn came, the absence of its biggest star, Lil Wayne, quickly became the story of the night.

Audience members and social media users expressed disappointment as songs like “A Milli” and “Go DJ” played without Wayne in sight. “He couldn’t at least make an appearance just for the love of the game?” one fan wrote on Reddit. Others said they weren’t surprised but still felt his absence took away from the event’s energy.

Neither Lil Wayne nor his representatives have publicly commented on why he missed the performance. Reports suggest that his name was never officially confirmed on the event lineup, though many assumed he would attend given his historic connection to Cash Money. Some fans speculated that scheduling conflicts or management issues might have kept him from appearing.

Despite the no-show, the VERZUZ battle was widely praised for reviving hip-hop nostalgia. Artists from both labels performed crowd favorites, and fans celebrated the culture that helped shape Southern rap. Still, Lil Wayne’s absence left a noticeable gap in what was meant to be a full-circle moment for Cash Money.

With VERZUZ relaunching in a new live format, many wonder if Wayne will take part in a future matchup. For now, the night will be remembered as both a powerful celebration — and a performance that felt one legend short.