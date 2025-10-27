Hurricane Melissa Becomes Rare Category 5 Storm — Hits Jamacia

Source: RICARDO MAKYN / Getty

Hurricane Melissa has intensified into a powerful Category 5 storm as it moves closer to Jamaica, causing growing concern across the region. Currently packing maximum sustained winds of 160 mph (257 km/h), Melissa is now classified as one of the most intense storms, with only a few storms of this magnitude recorded in the past decade.

A Growing Threat to Jamaica

Jamaica, known for its vibrant tourism industry and laid-back atmosphere, is bracing for what could be the most severe hurricane to hit the island in years. Residents along the coast have been urged to prepare for possible landfall as Melissa is expected to reach the island in the next 24 hours.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has issued a Hurricane Warning for the entire island, advising people to stay indoors and secure their homes. The storm’s trajectory indicates it could bring catastrophic winds, heavy rainfall, and life-threatening storm surges, especially to coastal areas.

A Rare Category 5 Storm

Love Work? Get more! Join the Philly's R&B station Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Category 5 hurricanes are the strongest on the Saffir-Simpson scale, and they cause widespread devastation when they make landfall. Only a handful of storms in recorded history have reached this level of intensity in the Caribbean, making Melissa a particularly rare and dangerous event.

Meteorologists are closely monitoring the storm, noting that the warm ocean waters in the region have fueled Melissa’s rapid intensification. In the past 24 hours, the storm has strengthened from a Category 3 to a Category 5, a sign of its potential to wreak havoc.

What to Expect

The storm’s projected path suggests that Jamaica will experience hurricane-force winds, heavy rain, and flash flooding. Power outages are expected in many areas, and the country’s government has activated emergency response teams. Schools and businesses have closed, and local authorities are working to evacuate vulnerable communities along the shoreline.

Meteorologists also warn that Melissa could lead to dangerous surf conditions, especially along the northern and eastern coasts of the island. Travelers are urged to avoid non-essential travel to the island, and tourists have been advised to follow evacuation orders if necessary.

Global Attention

As Hurricane Melissa continues to grow stronger, international aid organizations are on standby, ready to assist Jamaica once the storm has passed. The Caribbean, already dealing with the impacts of climate change and more frequent intense storms, is preparing for more challenges as the hurricane season winds down.

Preparation Is Key

For those in Jamaica and other nearby islands in Melissa’s path, it is crucial to follow official evacuation orders, stay indoors, and avoid any unnecessary travel. As the storm approaches, local shelters are opening to provide refuge for residents in need.

The people of Jamaica, alongside the wider Caribbean community, are hoping that Melissa’s path will shift, but preparations are in full swing as the storm moves closer. The next 24 hours will be critical as the island braces for one of the most dangerous hurricanes in recent memory.

Stay tuned to local news and official sources for updates and emergency instructions.