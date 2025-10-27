33 Indicted In Major Philadelphia Drug Ring Bust

NurPhoto



PHILADELPHIA — Nearly three dozen people have been indicted by federal authorities in connection with a drug trafficking ring that operated in the Kensington section of Philadelphia, authorities said.

On Friday, federal authorities said 33 alleged members of the Weymouth Street Drug Trafficking Organization were charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and dozens of related offenses.

Federal and local law enforcement carried out operations to charge the 33 Friday in Philadelphia.

According to authorities, the Weymouth Street Drug Trafficking Organization (“Weymouth DTO”) distributed fentanyl, heroin, crack cocaine, and cocaine on the 3100 block of Weymouth Street from about January 2016 through October 2025.

Authorities allege their area of operations extended to include the corner of F Street and Clementine Street, the corner of E Street and Wishart Street, and 3000 Potter Street.

The indictment further alleges that the group uses violence to enforce its territory, including shootings, murder, and physical assaults.

Members are accused of retaliating against witnesses that they believed to have given information to authorities, and committed violent acts against members of rival drug trafficking organizations, authorities said.

Investigators said the group is headed by Jose Antonio Morales Nieves, AKA “Flaco,” 45, of Luquillo, Puerto Rico. Morales Nieves, according to authorities, authorizes other members of the group to sell drugs on his block in exchange for “rent.” Morales Nieves helps protect the members of the group through the threat of violent acts, performed either by himself or his associates, against others who have caused the group harm or attempted to sell controlled substances in their territory, investigators said.

The federal indictment alleges that Ramon Roman-Montanez, ALA “Viejo,” 40, of Philadelphia, is a leader in the group and manages the street-level operations. Authorities said he is responsible for organizing the drug shift schedule, which establishes roles and shifts for who in the group will be responsible for selling drugs at what times and on what days, managing proceeds, and obtaining more controlled substances.

Also indicted is Nancy Rios-Valentin, 33, of Philadelphia. Federal authorities said she is another leader of the group who is responsible for organizing the drug shift schedule, as well as managing and maintaining drug proceeds.

A full list of all defendants and the charges against them is below.

Twenty-four people were arrested in coordinated operations today. Eight were already in state or federal custody, and one remains at large.

Below is the full list of those indicted:

JOSE ANTONIO MORALES NIEVES, Luquillo, PR, 45, Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances, Possession With Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances

RAMON ROMAN-MONTANEZ, Philadelphia, 40, Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances, Distribution of Controlled Substances (3 counts), Possession With Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances (2 counts), Conspiracy to Sponsor an Animal Fighting Venture

NANCY RIOS-VALENTIN, Philadelphia, 33, Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances, Possession With Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances, Conspiracy to Sponsor an Animal Fighting Venture

JOEL CARRILLO-CRESPO, Philadelphia, 48, Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances

LUIS LEVANTE-MEDINA, Wilmington, DE, 32, Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances, Possession With Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon

CHAYANNE HERRERA, Philadelphia, 34, Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances, Possession With Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances

KELVIN AGUAYO-GARCIA, Philadelphia, 36, Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances, Distribution of Controlled Substances (7 counts), Possession With Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances

ELLIOT MATTEI-RODRIGUEZ, Philadelphia, 26, Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances, Distribution of Controlled Substances

SANDINO JOSE HIDALGO GENOA, Philadelphia, 43, Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances, Distribution of Controlled Substances, Possession With Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances

JOSUE ONEIL ORTIZ-BETANCOURT, Philadelphia, 28, Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances, Distribution of Controlled Substances (3 counts)

ANGEL RIOS-VALENTIN, Millville, NJ, 32, Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances

JUAN GOMEZ-RESTO, Philadelphia, 47, Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances, Attempted Possession With Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances (2 counts)

JAVIER RESTO-BERRIOS, Philadelphia, 55, Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances, Distribution of Controlled Substances (12 counts), Attempted Possession With Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances (2 counts)

RICHARD CARTAGENA Philadelphia, 39, Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances, Distribution of Controlled Substances, Possession With Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances

ELIUD OMAR MORALES-GARCIA, Philadelphia, 32, Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances, Distribution of Controlled Substances

ANGEMILL GONZALEZ-CLAUDIO, Philadelphia, 31, Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances

JOHN DAVID LOPEZ-BORIA, Philadelphia, 28, Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances, Distribution of Controlled Substances (2 counts)

JONATHAN TORRES, Philadelphia, 30, Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances, Distribution of Controlled Substances (2 counts)

EDERICK RIVERA SANTIAGO-GONZALEZ, Philadelphia, 25, Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances, Distribution of Controlled Substances (3 counts)

JANDANIEL VELEZ-GONZALEZ, Philadelphia, 21, Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances, Distribution of Controlled Substances

WILFRED CASTILLO, Philadelphia, 26, Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances

HECTOR VEGA-MELENDEZ, Philadelphia, 24, Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances

JULIO JOSE RAMIREZ-DIAZ, Philadelphia, 39, Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances, Possession With Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances

CARLA DIAZ-RESTO, Philadelphia, 36, conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances

MAYRA MOLINA DEJESUS, Philadelphia, 46, Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances

JAIME OTERO-RODRIGUEZ, Philadelphia, 45, Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances

JOSE SANTANA-GONZALEZ, Philadelphia, 37, Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances, Distribution of Controlled Substances (6 counts)

LUIS WILLIAMS, Philadelphia, 22, Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances

SONIA RAMOS DE JESUS, Philadelphia, 57, Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances, Distribution of Controlled Substances

ADELEDA GONZALEZ, Philadelphia, 52, Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances, Distribution of Controlled Substances (2 counts)

LUIS CRUZ, Philadelphia, 53, Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances, Possession With Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances

JOSE CANDIDO HIDALGO GENOA, Philadelphia, 34, Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances, Possession With Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances

JIANNI CRUZ SANTOS, Philadelphia, 31, Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances, Possession With Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances

