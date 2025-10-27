Listen Live

Shooting at Lincoln University event leaves 1 dead, 6 injured
Man Ran Over Plymouth Twp. Cop Repeatedly, Injured 1 Other: DA

Published on October 27, 2025

 A man who allegedly ran over Plymouth Township police officer repeatedly on Friday, has been arrested and charged with attempted murder, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office announced Saturday.

Dalton Lee Janiczek, 21, of Lower Gwynedd, was taken into custody shortly after the incident on Friday afternoon.

According to sources, the incident began at 11:56 a.m. on Skippack Pike, when a Whitpain Township police officer tried to pull over Janiczek’s Mercedes G-Wagon, which was sharply swerving, the DA said

Janiczek fled at a high rate of speed, crossing the concrete median on Skippack Pike to escape, according to police.

Authorities tracked Janiczek to the Doubletree Guest Suites Hotel in Plymouth Township at around 12:39 p.m., where they found him parked in the lot.

When the Plymouth Township patrol car turned on its emergency lights, Janiczek put the Mercedes into reverse and slammed into the police vehicle several times, according to authorities.

The officer then got out of the car and told Janiczek to stop, but Janiczek floored the gas and tried to run the officer over, police said. The officer fired a shot at Janiczek, who sped at him a second time and this time struck him and knocked him down, the DA said.

This incident was caught on video by a local bystander, who posted the since viral video on social media.

Janiczek fled the scene with more Plymouth officers in pursuit, eventually striking another patrol vehicle head-on, injuring a second officer, authorities said.

Police were able to take Janiczek into custody at the scene of that crash. Janiczek was treated for a head wound at nearby Abington Hospital and then booked at Montgomery County Correctional Facility.

Both officers were also taken to the hospital. The first officer underwent successful emergency surgery, and the DA’s office said that both are in stable condition.

In addition to attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, Janiczek was charged with aggravated assault, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, and related counts.

Bail for Janiczek was denied a preliminary hearing was set for Nov. 4.

