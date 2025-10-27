Listen Live
Shooting at Lincoln University event leaves 1 dead, 6 injured

Published on October 27, 2025

At least one person killed and 6 people injured in US state of Pennsylvania shooting
Source: Anadolu / Getty

A Homecoming celebration at Lincoln University turned deadly Saturday night when gunfire erupted during an event on campus, killing one person and injuring six others, according to investigators.

The incident took place during a Homecoming weekend gathering attended by students, alumni and visitors. Authorities said the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. at the International Cultural Center (ICC) on Lincoln University’s campus in Lower Oxford Township, Chester County. The university briefly went into lockdown as officers secured the area. 

What we know:

Chester County District Attorney Chris de Barrena-Sarobe said during a news conference on Sunday evening that the six victims who were injured are expected to survive. He also said the deceased has been identified as Jujuan Jeffers. 

The DA added that one person is in custody – a man named Zecqueous Morgan-Thompson. According to a criminal complaint, he’s been charged with carrying a concealed firearm without a license and is currently being held at Chester County Prison on $25,000 cash bail. 

“I cannot confirm, however, right now at this time whether or not the gun that was found on him was used in the shooting,” the DA said during the news conference. “We have further things to do before we can confirm or deny that.” 

Barrena-Sarobe added that investigators now believe there were multiple shooters at the Homecoming event on Saturday.

“We’re operating under the belief that the shooter or shooters in this case did not come here with the specific design to cause a mass casualty event,” Barrena-Sarobe added. “We believe they would have operated differently. And so, we’re treating this as a shooting that broke out in the middle of homecoming weekend.” 

He said that investigators worked through the night and into the evening on Sunday, interviewing witnesses, reviewing video, bringing in K9 units to look for evidence and more. 

Barrena-Sarobe called the crime scene “large and very active” still.

Read the full story on Fox29’s website [CLICK HERE]

Related Tags

philly crime

