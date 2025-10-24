FDA Warns Consumers Over Salmonella Risk In Black Sheep Egg Products

Source: Jerome Maurice / Getty

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a warning advising consumers not to eat, sell, or serve certain eggs from Black Sheep Egg Company due to potential salmonella contamination. The Arkansas-based company voluntarily recalled over 6 million eggs nationwide in late September.

The affected eggs were distributed between July 9 and September 17, 2025, to several states, where they may have been repackaged by other companies. One of these companies, Kenz Henz of Santa Fe, Texas, recalled its 12-count cartons of Grade AA Large Pasture Raised Eggs on October 16 after receiving eggs from Black Sheep Egg Company.

The Black Sheep recall includes 12-count and 18-count cartons of Free Range Large Grade A Brown Eggs, marked with “best by” dates from August 22 to October 31, 2025. Affected cartons have UPC codes 860010568507 and 860010568538, and the best-by dates are printed on the side of the cartons.

Kenz Henz eggs, distributed primarily in Houston, Texas, are also affected. These eggs were packaged in 12-count cartons marked with UPC code 86949400030 and a “Julian date” range from August 30 to September 5, 2025. These cartons also have best-by dates between October 11 and October 17, 2025.

The FDA is continuing to monitor the situation, and consumers who may have purchased the recalled eggs are urged to check their homes and dispose of or return any affected products for a refund.

Salmonella and Health Risks

Salmonella infections are responsible for approximately 1.35 million illnesses in the U.S. each year, with contaminated food, particularly eggs, being a common source. Symptoms of infection include abdominal pain, fever, diarrhea (sometimes with blood), and vomiting. In vulnerable populations like young children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems, salmonella can cause more severe illness and may require hospitalization.

How the Recall Was Triggered

The recall followed an FDA inspection of Black Sheep Egg Company’s facility, where environmental samples tested positive for multiple strains of salmonella, some of which are known to cause human illness. Although the FDA has not linked the contaminated eggs to any current outbreaks, the agency is advising all consumers, retailers, and distributors to be cautious.

Black Sheep Egg Company has contacted its direct customers to remove any potentially contaminated products from the market. The company’s products have been distributed in Arkansas, Missouri, and Texas, and may have been repackaged under different labels.

What Consumers Should Do

Consumers are urged to check their eggs and discard or return any products from the affected batches. All surfaces, utensils, and containers that came into contact with the recalled eggs should be cleaned and sanitized. The FDA also advises people to follow safe egg-handling practices, such as washing hands with soap and water after handling raw eggs, and to contact a healthcare provider if they experience symptoms of a salmonella infection.

Company Responses

Kenz Henz has confirmed the voluntary recall and is offering full refunds to affected customers. They can be reached for more information at (409) 457-5934, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In a statement, Black Sheep Egg Company assured customers that their other eggs are safe to eat and emphasized their commitment to food safety. The company thanked customers for their continued support and pledged to uphold the highest quality standards.