Medical Examiner Confirms Cause Of Death Of Kada Scott

Source: Anadolu / Getty

The Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday released the official cause of death for 23-year-old Kada Scott, confirming she died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Scott was reported missing shortly after arriving for her shift at The Terrace, an assisted living facility in Chestnut Hill, around 10 p.m. on October 4. Two weeks later, on October 18, her body was discovered in a shallow grave behind the vacant Ada Lewis Middle School, near the Awbury Arboretum Recreation Center.

Officials announced Wednesday that her death has been ruled a homicide. The suspect, 21-year-old Keon King, has been charged with murder. King was arraigned Thursday and is being held without bail.

Court documents filed Wednesday revealed new details in the case, including text exchanges between Scott and King on the day she disappeared. In one message, Scott wrote, “kidnap me again,” to which King allegedly responded, “better be up too.”

Investigators say surveillance footage from the following night shows King’s registered Toyota at a nearby recreation center, where two individuals were seen removing a large object consistent with a body from another vehicle’s passenger side.

Homicide detectives continue to investigate and are working to identify any possible accomplices connected to the crime.