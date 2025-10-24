Saud ‘Country Cookin’ giving discounts to Government workers amidst the shutdown

Source: John Greim / Getty

Saudia Shuler, a North Philadelphia entrepreneur and owner of the popular restaurant Country Cookin’, is stepping in for the governmental workers to make sure they are keeping food on the table amidst the government shutdown.

Widely recognized for her philanthropy and community impact, Shuler is now giving back in groceries.

“Starting this Friday. All Brown Shoperite and Browns Fresh Grocer will be giving Government workers only 10% off your groceries. 6 countrycookini ©brownschefsmarket” read the text in the video.

“Bring your government id with u. @brownschefsmarket The Fresh Grocer of Monument and Wyncote.” Shuler captioned on Instagra. “The 12 ShopRite stores operated by the Browns: Parkside, 24th & Oregon, Island, Cheltenham, Fox Street, Bensalem, Fairless Hills, Aramingo Ave, Bridge & Harbison, Roxborough, Brooklawn & Fairless Hills.”

Shuler is known for her vibrant personality and creative social media presence, she has made headlines for organizing extravagant events, such as Dubai-themed prom send-offs and “Black Panther” parties, which have brought joy and inspiration to her community. Beyond her entrepreneurial ventures, Saudia is deeply committed to giving back, often hosting charitable initiatives and giveaways to support those in need. Her efforts have solidified her as a beloved figure in Philadelphia, celebrated for her generosity and dedication to uplifting her neighborhood.