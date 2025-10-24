2 men sentenced for 2022 pizza shop arson fire that killed Philly firefighter

Source: Buyenlarge / Getty

Two men will spend decades in prison for the arson fire of a Philadelphia pizza shop that killed a firefighter back in 2022.

On Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025, Al-Ashraf Khalil, 31, was sentenced to 40 years in prison while Isaam Jaghama, 31, was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Both men were convicted last year of purposely causing the fire at a building in the city’s Fairhill neighborhood that housed a pizza shop and some upstairs apartments back on June 18, 2022.

As fire crews responded to the flames, the building collapsed, killing Philadelphia Fire Department Lieutenant Sean Williamson and causing injuries to five other first responders.

A federal jury found the men intentionally set the fire so that Khalil could profit through an insurance claim.

On the day the fire occurred, Khalil — the owner of the property at 300 West Indiana Avenue — signed paperwork authorizing an insurance adjuster to file a more than $400,000 insurance claim on his behalf.

“This fire wasn’t an accident or act of God,” said U.S. Attorney Romero, in a statement released when the men were convicted. “But for these defendants, it never would have started, the building would still stand, and Lt. Williamson would still be with his family — a wholly preventable tragedy, sparked by greed. While today’s convictions can never make up for such an immeasurable loss, they ensure a measure of justice for Lt. Williamson, the Williamson family, and the dedicated first responders of the Philadelphia Fire Department. They also reinforce that anyone reckless enough to commit arson will be held to account for their actions.”

In addition to their prison sentences, both men were also ordered to pay a combined $1,292,000 in restitution. They were also sentenced to three years of supervised release after time served.

Loved ones and firefighters react

During victim impact statements before the sentencing, Patrick Williamson, Lieutenant Williamson’s son, shared a motto that his father lived by.

“You’re not trying to change the world you’re trying to change someone’s world,” Patrick Williamson said.

The family also spoke about how their world changed for the worst when they lost Lieutenant Williamson.

Meanwhile, Khalil apologized to the courtroom for his actions.

“I am not an evil man but I was a selfish one,” Khalil said. “My selfish actions took away a man that was a hero.”

Before announcing the sentencing, the judge said Khalil demonstrated depraved indifference to human life.

The Philadelphia Fire Department also released a statement.

“It is difficult to believe that more than three years have passed since we lost Lt. Sean Williamson,” a spokesperson wrote. “His tragic and senseless death robbed his family of a beloved partner, father, brother and son, and robbed this City of a dedicated, respected and highly skilled firefighter. We are grateful to the law enforcement officers, attorneys, and partner agencies who worked tirelessly to bring those responsible to justice.”

2 men sentenced for 2022 pizza shop arson fire that killed Philly firefighter was originally posted on NBC10Philadelphia