Ms. Pat Set for Stage in Philadelphia at Live! Casino & Hotel

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

The hilarious Ms. Pat is coming to Philadelphia!

Comedian and star of “Ms. Pat Settles It” and “The Ms. Pat Show” comes to Philly to share her humor for a one-night-only stand up set. Ms. Pat is a big fan of the City of Brother Love and Sisterly Affection!

Declared by The Washington Post as “unforgiving and darkly hilarious,” and The New York Times as “brutally honest and outrageous,” Ms. Pat is a comedian, author, radio host, podcaster, and actress who brings a raw, in your face, and hilarious perspective to her work. With an Emmy-nominated multi-cam series based on her own life, an overall deal with BET/Paramount Global, her popular first Netflix hour streaming, and sold-out standup shows nationwide, Ms. Pat is headed for comedy superstardom.

