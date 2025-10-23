Source:

Federal authorities announced a sweeping nationwide crackdown on illegal gambling on October 23, 2025, leading to the arrests of several high-profile figures, including Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier and Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups. The investigations, which span multiple states, involve more than 30 individuals accused of running or participating in betting schemes, rigged games, and fraud.

According to federal filings, Rozier allegedly shared confidential information about his playing condition and performance to give others an advantage in betting markets. Investigators pointed to suspicious wagers placed on his statistical props—such as total points, rebounds, and assists—during a March 2023 game when he left early due to injury.

Authorities claim this allowed certain bettors to profit from insider knowledge. Rozier’s attorney has denied any wrongdoing, emphasizing that earlier reviews by both the NBA and federal investigators found no violations until new evidence surfaced.

In a separate but related probe, Chauncey Billups faces charges tied to an underground, high-stakes poker operation that prosecutors say was linked to organized crime groups. An example of such a crime group of be “The Mob” or “The Mafia.” The alleged ring used cheating devices and rigged games, drawing in wealthy participants across the country. Billups has not yet commented publicly on the charges.

The cases represent one of the largest sports-betting corruption crackdowns since the expansion of legal online gambling in the U.S. They raise serious concerns for the NBA about the integrity of its games, especially given that both a current player and a head coach are implicated.

The league is expected to review the situation independently and could issue suspensions or other disciplinary actions once more details emerge.

The FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office plan to release additional information in an upcoming press conference. Both Rozier and Billups are scheduled to appear in federal court in the coming days, while officials say more names connected to the schemes may soon be revealed.