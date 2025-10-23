Listen Live
Local

76ers’ V.J. Edgecombe drops 34 points, Sixers edge Celtics in win

76ers’ V.J. Edgecombe drops 34 points, third most for an NBA debut

Published on October 23, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics
Source: Adam Glanzman / Getty

Sixers rookie V.J. Edgecombe etched his name into history in his first NBA game, breaking the Sixers record for most points scored in an NBA debut (34).

Along with Tyrese Maxey’s 40 point performance, great defense down the stretch, and a gutsy three ball late in the forth from Kelly Oubre, the Sixers were able to steal a win in Boston to start the season 1-0.

VJ Edgecombe of the @sixers scored 34 points tonight, the third most ever by a rookie in his NBA debut.

▪️ Wilt Chamberlain: 43 PTS in 1959
▪️ Frank Selvy: 35 PTS in 1954
▪️ VJ Edgecombe: 34 PTS in 2025

“I was just trying to play basketball, at the end of the day,” Edgecombe said. “I didn’t want to overthink it.”

Edgecombe scored 14 first-quarter points. He made 13 of 26 from the field. He knocked home five 3-pointers and grabbed seven rebounds.

According to most sportsbooks, Edgecombe is now the front runner for Rookie of the year with odds ranging from +250 to +1400, with his starting position being third behind Mavericks’ Cooper Flagg and Spurs’ Dylan Harper.

MORE SIXERS READS:

RELATED: NBA Rookies to Wear Special Jersey Patches for 2025-26 Season

RELATED: Sixers take V.J. Edgecombe with No. 3 pick in NBA Draft

RELATED: Philadelphia 76ers Top 20 NBA Draft Picks of All-Time

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Philadelphia 76ers SIXERS

More from Philly's R&B station
Trending
Communities Across The U.S. Mark Juneteenth Holiday
137 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
82 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Victory Parade
98 Items
Local

What Happened in Philly this Year?: Notable Philly Moments 2025

President Trump Departs White House For Florida
166 Items
Entertainment

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro
16 Items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

41 Items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 25 of the Most Beautiful NCAA Women’s Basketball Players

Monday Night RAW
Uncategorized

Official List of the Hottest Women in WWE

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close