76ers’ V.J. Edgecombe drops 34 points, third most for an NBA debut

Sixers rookie V.J. Edgecombe etched his name into history in his first NBA game, breaking the Sixers record for most points scored in an NBA debut (34).

Along with Tyrese Maxey’s 40 point performance, great defense down the stretch, and a gutsy three ball late in the forth from Kelly Oubre, the Sixers were able to steal a win in Boston to start the season 1-0.

VJ Edgecombe of the @sixers scored 34 points tonight, the third most ever by a rookie in his NBA debut.

▪️ Wilt Chamberlain: 43 PTS in 1959

▪️ Frank Selvy: 35 PTS in 1954

▪️ VJ Edgecombe: 34 PTS in 2025

“I was just trying to play basketball, at the end of the day,” Edgecombe said. “I didn’t want to overthink it.”

Edgecombe scored 14 first-quarter points. He made 13 of 26 from the field. He knocked home five 3-pointers and grabbed seven rebounds.

According to most sportsbooks, Edgecombe is now the front runner for Rookie of the year with odds ranging from +250 to +1400, with his starting position being third behind Mavericks’ Cooper Flagg and Spurs’ Dylan Harper.

