Chris Brown Unbothered By Kevin McCall’s EBT Reveal

Chris Brown appears unfazed by former collaborator Kevin McCall’s recent comments about being on EBT (Electronic Benefits Transfer). McCall, who once worked with Brown on music, made headlines when he revealed that he’s currently relying on government assistance. His statement came as Chris Brown made millions from his “Breezy Bowl” tour, which saw massive success this year.

In a recent interview, McCall opened up about his financial struggles, admitting that he’s using EBT to support himself. He also spoke about his personal hardships, which include facing difficulties in his career and personal life. His comments quickly went viral, with many fans and media outlets discussing the contrast between McCall’s situation and Brown’s ongoing success.

Despite the attention surrounding McCall’s revelation, Chris Brown has not responded publicly. Fans of the singer note that he has continued to focus on his music career, which has flourished with the success of his latest tour. The “Breezy Bowl” tour, named after his recent album “Breezy,” has been a major financial success, bringing in millions of dollars and solidifying Brown’s status as one of the most successful artists in the music industry.

While some fans have speculated about the tension between the two artists, it seems Brown is more focused on his ongoing career. His ability to perform and attract huge crowds across the country shows that he remains at the top of his game, regardless of what’s happening in McCall’s life.

As for McCall, it remains unclear how his career will evolve after his public struggles, but one thing is certain: Chris Brown’s success continues to speak for itself.