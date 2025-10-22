Church Member Defends Pastor Marvin Winans After Donation Backlash

Source: Arnold Turner / Getty

A church member is standing by Pastor Marvin Winans after he faced criticism for calling her out over a donation she made during a recent service. The incident occurred when the woman, who had pledged to donate $2,000, gave only $1,200. Pastor Winans publicly addressed the shortfall, causing a stir among churchgoers and social media users.

In a recent service, Pastor Winans mentioned the woman’s donation during his sermon, suggesting that the $1,200 amount was not in line with the commitment she had made. His comments sparked controversy, with many questioning whether it was appropriate for him to publicly call out a member for not meeting their pledge.

However, the woman at the center of the situation is speaking out in support of Pastor Winans. In an interview, she explained that she fully understood the pastor’s intentions and that his words came from a place of encouragement, not judgment. “He was just reminding me of the commitment I made. I don’t take it personally, and I know his heart. Pastor Winans wants what’s best for us,” she said.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the Philly's R&B station Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The church member also explained that she had experienced some unexpected financial setbacks but plans to make up the difference in the future. She added that she respects Pastor Winans for challenging her to stay true to her promises.

The incident has sparked a debate on social media, with some people defending Pastor Winans, while others feel that calling out members publicly can be damaging. Despite the controversy, it appears that the church community is largely supportive, with many seeing this as a moment for personal growth and accountability.

Pastor Winans has not made any further public comments about the incident but continues to lead his congregation with the same passion and commitment he is known for.