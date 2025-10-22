Michael Jordan Makes TV Comeback As NBC Sports NBA Contributor

Source: Jordan Bank / Getty

Michael Jordan is returning to television. After a two-decade hiatus, the NBA legend will join NBC Sports as an official contributor, providing analysis and commentary on the network’s NBA coverage. This marks Jordan’s first time on the small screen since his legendary career came to a close.

Jordan, widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, will offer his unique insights on current NBA events, leveraging his unmatched experience and expertise. The announcement comes as NBC Sports looks to boost its coverage ahead of a new season, tapping into Jordan’s star power to draw in viewers.

“I’m excited to join NBC Sports and share my perspective on the game I love,” Jordan said in a statement. “Basketball has evolved, and I look forward to discussing the players, teams, and strategies that shape today’s NBA.”

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the Philly's R&B station Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The move comes as a surprise to many fans who have long known Jordan for his business ventures and occasional public appearances rather than his media presence. Although he has been involved with basketball through ownership of the Charlotte Hornets and sporadic public commentary, Jordan has kept a relatively low profile on TV in recent years.

Jordan’s return to the NBA scene will offer viewers a rare opportunity to hear directly from someone who revolutionized the game. His analysis will likely include a mix of current players, trends, and even comparisons to his own career, making for a must-watch segment.

For NBC Sports, the addition of Jordan is seen as a major coup, positioning the network as a leading voice in basketball commentary. Fans and analysts alike are eagerly anticipating his return to the spotlight, with many hoping it will signal a shift toward more high-profile talent in sports broadcasting.