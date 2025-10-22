At Least 30 Vehicles Damaged In Delaware After Tire Slashes

Source: Дмитрий Коростылев / Getty

Police in New Castle County are investigating a series of tire slashings that occurred overnight in two North Wilmington neighborhoods. Authorities say at least 30 vehicles were damaged across the Wynnwood and Brandywood areas. Detectives have released a photo of a suspect believed to be connected to the vandalism.

“It’s upsetting,” said Eric Saulsbury. “I feel bad for everyone affected.” Saulsbury, who owns a work truck, estimates it will cost him around $1,200 to replace the four brand-new tires.

“I’m worried about putting on new tires and having this happen again,” he added.

https://6abc.com/post/new-castle-county-police-investigating-series-tire-slashings-north-wilmington/18046056

Brittany Nanni, like many residents, had to scramble to find alternative transportation. “It’s been a headache,” Nanni said. “At first, I thought it was no big deal, but then this morning it just kept snowballing.”

Nicholas Moore was heading toward I-95 when he noticed his tires were flat. When he got home, he discovered that his wife’s car had also been targeted. “You’d expect people to break into cars to steal something, but in this case, it was just about causing chaos,” Moore said.

Despite the frustration, neighbors are trying to stay optimistic. “When things are out of my control, you just move on and do what you need to do,” Moore shared.

Police are urging residents to inspect their vehicles for any damage and to check home surveillance footage for signs of suspicious activity. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (302) 395-8110 or submit a tip online.