Door camera reveals argument led to deadly 2024 West Philly mass shooting

A man that officials claim is responsible for a mass shooting during a block party in West Philadelphia last year made his first court appearance on Tuesday.

Amir Jones is charged with three counts of homicide in connection to a gun battle that took the lives of his two brothers and a 23-year-old man as well hurting six other people.

Jones was arrested in July, 2025, after being on the run for over a year. His attorney said that Jones’ family has had a very difficult year.

In court on Tuesday, Oct. 21, they brought in one witness, a homicide detective, who walked everyone through a compilation of Ring surveillance videos of that shooting that happened in July of 2024 in the Carroll Park section of West Philadelphia.

The video proves that Amir Jones did not shoot his brothers, Akil and Rashie, and their friend Sakayi Robinson, according to attorney David Nenner.

Defense and prosecutors say that what prompted the mass shooting was an argument between Akil Jones and Tahir Shoatz which can be seen in the video.

The video shows a tussle break out before Amir, in a white shirt, and Robinson, in a black shirt, jump in to stop it. Moments later, gunshots can be heard.

In a slowed down version provided by the defense team, attorney’s argue that it’s Shoatz who opened fire on Robinson.

Defense attorneys also claim that it was a separate shooter, who can be seen behind a van, who fired several times toward the group so this could have been what struck and killed Akil Jones.

Defense Attorney David Nenner says that at no point in the video does it show his client aiming or shooting at Akil Jones, Sakayi Robinson or Rashie Jones.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

But, prosecutors are arguing the video puts Amir Jones at the scene of the crime.

Tahir Shoatz was also hurt in the shooting and is facing murder charges.

The family of Amir Jones was not available to speak to NBC10 on Tuesday.

Amir Jones is expected back in court on Nov. 12 for an arraignment.

