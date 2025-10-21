Listen Live
News Icon Bryant Gumbel Rushed to Hospital Following Medical Emergency

Gumbel’s health scare comes less than a year after the passing of his older brother, sportscaster Greg Gumbel, who died at age 78.

Published on October 21, 2025

44th Annual Sports Emmy Awards
Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

Veteran broadcaster and TV icon Bryant Gumbel is recovering in a New York hospital after what’s being described as a “medical emergency.”

The 77-year-old journalist, best known for his award-winning work on NBC’s Today show, was reportedly rushed from his Manhattan apartment to a nearby hospital Monday (October 20).

According to TMZ, emergency responders assisted Gumbel out of his building on a gurney before transporting him for treatment. While specific details surrounding his condition have not been released, a family member told the outlet that the TV Hall of Famer is “okay” and remains under medical care as of Tuesday afternoon.

Gumbel’s health scare comes less than a year after the passing of his older brother, sportscaster Greg Gumbel, who died at age 78.

Over his storied career, Bryant Gumbel has earned dozens of Emmy Awards and became one of the most respected figures in television journalism, beginning his tenure with NBC in 1975 before hosting Today for more than a decade.

News Icon Bryant Gumbel Rushed to Hospital Following Medical Emergency  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

