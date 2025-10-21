Listen Live
Thanksgiving Essentials: Heres What You Need To Know

Published on October 21, 2025

Crop of Pumpkins. Many Pumpkins on the hay. Autumn background. Halloween Thanksgiving Autumn Harvest background. Horizontal banner
Source: vvvita / Getty

Thanksgiving might still be over a month away, but retailers are already gearing up to help hosts and home cooks get everything they need for the big day. As Turkey Day approaches, stores are offering early deals to make meal planning easier and more affordable.

According to Ali Furman, a retail expert from PwC, we can expect to see more “heat and eat” meal bundles this year, which include everything from turkey to stuffing, potatoes, and gravy. These ready-to-serve kits from meal delivery services are designed to save time and hassle for busy shoppers.

Several grocery stores have already launched Thanksgiving promotions. Aldi, for example, revealed a $40 meal deal that serves 10 people, offering a $7 discount compared to last year’s similar deal. BJ’s Wholesale is also bringing back its popular free turkey offer: Members who spend $150 or more on Thanksgiving items can score a free Butterball turkey, either fresh or frozen.

Costco is getting ahead of the game with its Complete Gourmet Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner, available for pre-order. Priced at $25 per meal for members, it serves eight people and includes a 5-pound free-range turkey breast, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, stuffing, and more, plus dessert like pumpkin pie and apple cobbler.

However, turkey prices are expected to be higher this year. The American Farm Bureau Federation has warned of a 40% increase in wholesale turkey costs, citing both economic factors and challenges related to disease. Furman explained that with overall grocery bills on the rise, retailers are launching these promotions earlier than usual to help spread out the cost for shoppers.

