Colman Domingo To Voice The Cowardly Lion In ‘Wicked’ Sequel

Source: Eric Thayer / Getty

Exciting news for fans of the Wicked franchise! Colman Domingo, the talented actor known for his roles in Euphoria and Fear the Walking Dead, has been cast to voice the iconic Cowardly Lion in the upcoming Wicked sequel. The new film, which is part of a highly anticipated two-part adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical, is set to bring a fresh twist to the classic Wizard of Oz characters.

The Cowardly Lion, who was originally a key character in The Wizard of Oz, is famous for his heartfelt desire to find courage. In the Wicked universe, this character will be reimagined in an exciting new way, and Domingo’s casting is already generating buzz. Fans are thrilled to see the actor bring his unique voice and presence to this iconic role.

Domingo, known for his versatile acting skills and powerful stage presence, is a perfect fit for this legendary character. His deep, emotive voice and ability to convey both strength and vulnerability are expected to make the Cowardly Lion a standout character in the Wicked sequel.

The Wicked sequel, which follows the prequel story of The Wizard of Oz, has been highly anticipated since the first movie became a massive hit. With Domingo’s casting and a star-studded ensemble already in place, the film promises to be an unforgettable experience for fans of both the original Wicked musical and The Wizard of Oz franchise.

Colman Domingo’s involvement adds to the growing excitement, and many are eager to hear how he brings this classic character to life. The Wicked sequel is set to hit theaters in 2025, and fans can’t wait to see the magic unfold!