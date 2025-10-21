Listen Live
Prince Andrew Drops "Duke of York" Title After Epstein Revelations

Prince Andrew Drops “Duke of York” Title After New Epstein Revelations

Published on October 21, 2025

The Duke Of York, The UK's Special Representative For International Trade and Investment Visits Crossrail
Source: Dan Kitwood / Getty

In a significant move following renewed allegations tied to his connection with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Prince Andrew has officially announced that he is relinquishing his title as the Duke of York. This comes after years of public scrutiny and legal battles regarding his ties to Epstein, who was accused of trafficking young girls for sex.

The royal family confirmed the decision, with Buckingham Palace stating that the Duke’s resignation from the title was a personal one, meant to give him the space to “move forward with his life.” The title of Duke of York has been passed down through generations, but with increasing pressure and revelations from victims of Epstein’s abuse, Andrew’s position has become increasingly untenable.

Prince Andrew has faced numerous legal challenges related to his alleged involvement in Epstein’s crimes. Most recently, he was involved in a civil lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein’s accusers, who claims that Andrew sexually assaulted her when she was a minor. While the case was settled out of court in 2022, the public backlash remained, and Andrew’s reputation has been severely damaged.

The decision to drop the title is seen as a response to ongoing controversy and is part of Andrew’s effort to distance himself from the scandal. Although he remains a member of the royal family, his public duties have already been largely suspended since 2019, when he stepped down from royal engagements following a disastrous BBC interview that failed to clear his name.

This latest move is seen by many as a final step in Andrew’s attempt to salvage whatever remains of his dignity and privacy, though the fallout from his association with Epstein will likely continue to haunt him for years to come.

