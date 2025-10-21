Listen Live
PA announces SNAP benefits will be halted due to Gov't Shutdown

Pennsylvanina Announces SNAP benefits will not be paid due to Gov’t Shutdown

Published on October 21, 2025

The ongoing government shutdown is continuing to impact millions of Pennsylvanians.

The state is now issuing a warning that SNAP recipients will not receive their benefits that were slated to be paid in November.

The Department of Human Services notes that the benefits will not be paid until the federal government shutdown ends and funds are released to the state.

Southeastern Pennsylvania has two counties in the region, that rank amongst the highest when it comes to percentages of residents receiving snap benefits.

Fayette county has the second highest percentages of of residents receiving snap benefits in Pennsylvania, right behind Philadelphia county; and the states DHS website also has Greene county ranked sixth highest in Pennsylvania.

If recipients need immediate food assistance, they are urged to call 211, or visit Feeding Pennsylvania, or panavigate.org.

Officials are warning the 211 helpline call volume has exceeded expectations, as over 3,300 calls in the month of October so far, and over 54,000 calls made this year in the region.

