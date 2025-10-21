Pennsylvanina Announces SNAP benefits will not be paid due to Gov’t Shutdown

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty

The ongoing government shutdown is continuing to impact millions of Pennsylvanians.

The state is now issuing a warning that SNAP recipients will not receive their benefits that were slated to be paid in November.

The Department of Human Services notes that the benefits will not be paid until the federal government shutdown ends and funds are released to the state.

Southeastern Pennsylvania has two counties in the region, that rank amongst the highest when it comes to percentages of residents receiving snap benefits.

Fayette county has the second highest percentages of of residents receiving snap benefits in Pennsylvania, right behind Philadelphia county; and the states DHS website also has Greene county ranked sixth highest in Pennsylvania.

If recipients need immediate food assistance, they are urged to call 211, or visit Feeding Pennsylvania, or panavigate.org.

Officials are warning the 211 helpline call volume has exceeded expectations, as over 3,300 calls in the month of October so far, and over 54,000 calls made this year in the region.

MORE SNAP READS

RELATED: Philadelphia Public Schools Seeing Impacts Of Federal Funding Cuts To SNAP-Ed Program

RELATED: What Does A Government Shutdown Mean For Black People?

RELATED: SNAP EBT card outage reported in Philly area