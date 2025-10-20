Listen Live
Entertainment

Brandy Apologizes After Ending Show Early Due To Health Scare

Brandy Issues Apology After Ending Show Early Due To Health Scare

Published on October 20, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-DISNEY
Source: ETIENNE LAURENT / Getty

R&B singer Brandy has issued an apology to her fans after abruptly ending her concert in Chicago on Saturday night due to a health scare. The incident left concertgoers confused and worried, but the singer assured everyone that she was doing okay following the unexpected event.

Brandy, who was performing at the Chicago Theatre as part of her latest tour, stopped the show midway through her set, citing health concerns. In a video shared on social media, the singer looked visibly upset as she explained to the audience that she was feeling unwell and needed to leave the stage for medical attention.

“I’m so sorry, Chicago,” Brandy told the crowd. “I know I didn’t get to finish the show, but I need to take care of myself right now. Please know this wasn’t my intention, and I’m okay.”

The sudden halt left many fans disappointed, as they had been eagerly waiting to see the star perform live. Some took to social media to express their concern, while others sent messages of support for Brandy’s health and recovery.

After the show, Brandy took to Instagram to thank her fans for their understanding. “Thank you all for your love and support tonight,” she wrote. “I promise I’ll make it up to you. Your kindness means the world to me.”

Brandy’s team later released a statement confirming that the health scare was not serious, and that she was resting and recovering. The singer’s upcoming shows are expected to go on as scheduled.

Fans are hoping for her speedy recovery and are looking forward to seeing Brandy perform again soon.

SEE ALSO

More from Philly's R&B station
Trending
Communities Across The U.S. Mark Juneteenth Holiday
137 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
82 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Victory Parade
98 Items
Local

What Happened in Philly this Year?: Notable Philly Moments 2025

President Trump Departs White House For Florida
166 Items
Entertainment

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro
16 Items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

41 Items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 25 of the Most Beautiful NCAA Women’s Basketball Players

Monday Night RAW
Uncategorized

Official List of the Hottest Women in WWE

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close