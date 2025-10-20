Brandy Issues Apology After Ending Show Early Due To Health Scare

Source: ETIENNE LAURENT / Getty

R&B singer Brandy has issued an apology to her fans after abruptly ending her concert in Chicago on Saturday night due to a health scare. The incident left concertgoers confused and worried, but the singer assured everyone that she was doing okay following the unexpected event.

Brandy, who was performing at the Chicago Theatre as part of her latest tour, stopped the show midway through her set, citing health concerns. In a video shared on social media, the singer looked visibly upset as she explained to the audience that she was feeling unwell and needed to leave the stage for medical attention.

“I’m so sorry, Chicago,” Brandy told the crowd. “I know I didn’t get to finish the show, but I need to take care of myself right now. Please know this wasn’t my intention, and I’m okay.”

The sudden halt left many fans disappointed, as they had been eagerly waiting to see the star perform live. Some took to social media to express their concern, while others sent messages of support for Brandy’s health and recovery.

After the show, Brandy took to Instagram to thank her fans for their understanding. “Thank you all for your love and support tonight,” she wrote. “I promise I’ll make it up to you. Your kindness means the world to me.”

Brandy’s team later released a statement confirming that the health scare was not serious, and that she was resting and recovering. The singer’s upcoming shows are expected to go on as scheduled.

Fans are hoping for her speedy recovery and are looking forward to seeing Brandy perform again soon.