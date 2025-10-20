Amazon Cloud Computing Outage Disrupts Online Services

Source: CFOTO / Getty

On Wednesday, a major outage in Amazon Web Services (AWS), one of the world’s largest cloud computing platforms, caused widespread disruptions for millions of internet users. The incident, which began in the early morning hours, affected several popular online services, including Snapchat, Robinhood, and other major apps and websites.

Amazon Web Services, or AWS, provides the cloud infrastructure for a vast number of companies, allowing them to host websites, store data, and run applications. The outage, which lasted several hours, impacted the ability of users to log into or use services on affected platforms, leading to frustration among customers and businesses alike.

Snapchat, one of the most popular social media platforms among younger users, was one of the first to report issues. Many users found themselves unable to send snaps or load new stories. Some even reported that the app failed to open entirely. On Twitter, Snapchat users shared their frustration, with many wondering why such a large platform could go down for so long.

Robinhood, the online brokerage platform, also struggled to stay operational. Users attempting to trade stocks or access their accounts were met with errors, leaving many unable to manage their investments. This came at a time when the stock market was experiencing heightened volatility, causing further anxiety for traders.

Other businesses relying on AWS services, including businesses in e-commerce, gaming, and media, also faced disruptions. The outage, which was traced back to issues with AWS’s core network, impacted everything from login processes to transaction systems, making it harder for users to interact with affected platforms.

By midday, AWS reported that the issues were being resolved, and services began to return to normal. Amazon apologized for the inconvenience caused, and many companies affected by the outage started to restore their services as well.

While Amazon has not yet provided a full explanation for the cause of the outage, it has promised to work on improvements to prevent similar disruptions in the future. For now, users and businesses alike are left hoping that cloud services become more reliable in the wake of this widespread disruption.