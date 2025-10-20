The 34th Philadelphia Film Festival: Here’s what to know

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

Every October, the Philadelphia Film Society hosts the Philadelphia Film Festival which gathers more than 22,000 film lovers and scores of talented filmmakers for ten exceptional days of cinematic splendor. As a world-class film festival, it represents a major contribution to the cultural life of the city and region. It presents, on average, more than 100 films, draws industry guests and panelists, and fosters an interactive community of film professionals and supporters.

Throughout the year, the Film Society’s artistic team scours the world’s most prestigious film festivals – from Sundance to Berlin, Cannes to Toronto – for the year’s most highly anticipated, critically acclaimed, and thought-provoking films. The festival presents these films alongside exclusive events with actors, directors, and industry guests; VIP receptions; and much more that highlights Philadelphia as a place where film is flourishing.

Curated by the Philadelphia Film Society's expert programming team—who travel the world from Sundance to Cannes, Berlin to Toronto—the Festival delivers a handpicked lineup of the year's most talked-about, award-winning, and visionary films. From bold debuts to international sensations, every screening is a chance to discover the next big thing in film.

But the Philadelphia Film Festival is more than just movies. It’s exclusive premieres, star-studded red carpets, insider Q&As, filmmaker meetups, and once-in-a-lifetime conversations that celebrate the art, power, and future of cinema.

As a world-class cultural event, the Film Festival shines a spotlight on Philadelphia as a vibrant destination for film—connecting new audiences to the magic of the movies and making film more accessible to all.

