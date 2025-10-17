Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty Def Poetry Jam, or commonly known as Def Poetry, was a spoken word television series that highlighted Black spoken word and poetry artists. The series was created by Russell Simmons, co-founder of Def Jam Records, and was hosted by rapper Yasiin Bey (formerly known as Mos Def). Several artists performed powerful poetry of love, healing, and power. It included legendary, historical performances by outstanding wordsmiths like The Last Poets, Nikki Giovanni, Saul Williams and more. Several hip-hop and soul artists also graced the stage of Def Poetry, such as captivating performances by Erykah Badu, Common, Lauryn Hill and even some performances by Yasiin Bey. The show was a spin-off of the popular series Def Jam Comedy and ran on HBO from 2002 to 2007. For National Black Poetry Day, we will highlight some of the historic celebrities who adorned the Def Poetry limelight with their compelling voices and vivid words. Malcolm-Jamal Warner The late Cosby Show star Malcolm-Jamal Warner, who died in a rip current accident on July 20, performed on the Def Poetry stage. Warner released three poetry books in his lifetime, receiving a Grammy nomination in 2023 for Best Spoken Word Poetry Album. In 2015, he won a Grammy for Best Traditional R&B Performance for his feature on Robert Glasper’s rendition of “Jesus Children.” Black Poetry Day: Celebs Who Performed on Def Poetry Jam was originally published on foxync.com

Nikki Giovanni Activist, author and poet Nikki Giovanni is renowned as one of the most remarkable poetry word-smiths of our time. Her poetry often addressed race, sexuality, equality and the Black family dynamic. Giovanni passed away on Dec. 9, 2024 at 81 years old.

Shihan Peabody Award winner and writer Shihan performed on Def Poetry. His spoken word performance has been popular and has gone viral even years after the HBO series was canceled.

Common Rapper and activist Common has always been known for his use of conscious rap and poetic influences. He performed on the Def Poetry stage several times in the series.

Erykah Badu Neo-soul artist known for her sultry, eccentric yet artistic soul sound, Erykah Badu performed an interactive poem on Def Poetry titled "Friends, Fans and Artists Must Meet."

Jamie Foxx Comedian, actor and singer Jamie Foxx brought laughs and rhymes during his performance, showing that the show still provided comedic elements even with performances of heavy subjects like race, love and humanity.

Lauryn Hill Rapper, singer and esteemed artist Lauryn Hill, who used literary references in her own music, performed "Motives and Thoughts," intertwining rapping and poetry in her spoken word performance.

Phylicia Rashad Actress, educator and singer Phylicia Rashad, most notably known for her role as Clair Huxtable on The Cosby Show, graced the Def Poetry stage, reciting a poem from a book of verses by her mother Vivian Ayers Allen.

Jill Scott "Jilly from Philly," better known as Ms. Jill Scott, has always incorporated poetry in her music, including her debut album Who Is Jill Scott? Words & Sounds Vol. 1. So, it was no surprise that she would perform at Def Poetry, whether reciting a poem or singing a freestyle, throughout the series' run.

DMX Late Ruff Ryders rapper DMX performed a captivating poem about the music industry and how it is not all that it seems. He performed with enthusiasm and his normal, rugged gruffs and rhymes.

Saul Williams Rapper, singer, actor and writer Saul Williams, who recently featured in the critically acclaimed film Sinners, recited a powerful poem on Def Poetry that is still known as one of the most notable performances during the series' time. He speaks with cadence and rigor that draws you into his words.

Floetry Duo Marsha Ambrosius and Natalie Stewart, better known as Floetry, performed a poem where Stewart spit rhymes and melody over Ambrosius' harmonious vocals.

Yasiin Bey (Mos Def) It wasn't uncommon for Def Poetry host, rapper and actor Yasiin Bey to spit a rhyme or spoken word piece in between other artists. His own albums are lyrical with themes and influences of poetry in his own music.

Alicia Keys R&B artist spoke a captivating poem titled "P.O.W." on Def Poetry. Black Poetry Day: Celebs Who Performed on Def Poetry Jam was originally published on foxync.com