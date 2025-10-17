Listen Live
Armored truck driver fires shots during attempted robbery

Armored truck driver fires shots during attempted robbery outside Wawa store in Holmesburg

Published on October 17, 2025

Armored Truck in Manhattan
Source: Ramin Talaie / Getty

An armored truck driver fired shots at robbers attempting to overthrow the driver, Friday morning in the Holmesburg section of Philadelphia.

Sources reveal the incident happened around 7:55 a.m. outside of a Wawa store on the 7700 block of Frankford Avenue.

According to police, the driver fired a gun several times at the suspects, who fled the scene and remain at large.

Members of the SWAT team went into homes in the neighborhood, trying to catch up with the suspects.

Sources have seen investigators going around to businesses in this area looking for surveillance video, as they are several that appear to have cameras.

Police report that the driver wasn’t injured in this mix up.

Frankford Avenue is shut down between Meridan Street and Sheffield Avenue as police investigate the crime scene.

