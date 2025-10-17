Listen Live
Police investigating after man shot on Center City SEPTA platform

Police investigating after man shot on SEPTA platform in Center City

Published on October 17, 2025

SEPTA During COVID Pandemic
Source: NurPhoto / Getty

An investigation is underway after officials said a man was shot on a SEPTA platform in Center City, Philadelphia, early Friday morning.

Officials shared that the incident happened just after 7 a.m. on Friday, October 17, 2025, at the 15th Street/City Hall station.

Philadelphia Police Department Captain Shaun Butts said an investigation revealed that two men, who know each other, got into an argument and one shot the other in the torso.

The entire shooting happened on the northbound platform.

One of the men, who is in his 30s, is critically injured and taken to an area hospital, Butts shared. The other man, the shooter, turned himself in to the police.

Butts shared that they are reviewing surveillance footage to piece together what happened.

SEPTA officials said Northbound and Southbound trains are bypassing City Hall Station due to the police activity near City Hall.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.

Information from this article was sourced from NBC10 Philadelphia

