Dispute Over checkout Line At Marshalls Ends In Stabbing

A disagreement over the checkout line at a Marshalls store in Kearny turned violent Saturday, ending with one woman in the hospital and another facing serious charges.

According to police, 25-year-old Amber Thompson of New Jersey got into an argument with another woman about the speed of the line while inside the Marshalls on Passaic Avenue.

Thompson allegedly threatened the woman during the dispute. The victim and her family decided to leave the store and head to their car. But police say Thompson then purchased a set of knives, opened the package, and chased the woman into the parking lot, stabbing her multiple times.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers later found Thompson hiding in the store’s bathroom. A bloody knife was recovered on the baby changing table, police said.

Thompson has been charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and endangering another person.

The incident has shaken some shoppers, who are now questioning store security.

“I think that’s pretty crazy that happened here. It’s just crazy because it never happens here,” one shopper said.

A spokesperson for Marshalls released a statement in response to the incident:

“We are aware of the incident that occurred in the parking lot outside of our store last week. At Marshalls, the safety and security of our Associates and customers is important to us, and we’re grateful for the swift response of the Kearny Police Department. As this is a police matter, we’d respectfully defer any further comment to the Kearny Police Department.”

The investigation is ongoing.