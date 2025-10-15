Listen Live
Entertainment

Doechii Kicks Off the “Alligator Bites Never Heal” Tour

Published on October 15, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Doechii "Live from the Swamp Tour" - Chicago, Il
Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Doechii Kicks Off the “Alligator Bites Never Heal” Tour With Electric Energy

The wait is finally over — Doechii has officially kicked off her highly anticipated Alligator Bites Never Heal Tour, and she did it with the confidence, creativity, and chaos that only the “Swamp Queen” herself can deliver.


Opening night was a cinematic experience — a blend of high-energy choreography, bold visuals, and genre-bending performance art. From the moment she stormed the stage with “Boom Bap” to the emotional closer “Yucky Blucky Fruitcake,” fans were treated to a full-on journey through her mind — unapologetic, experimental, and alive.


The crowd sang, screamed, and raged through hits like “Persuasive,” “Crazy,” and “What It Is,” while new tracks from her latest project, Alligator Bites Never Heal, proved she’s just getting started.


Visually, the show was a masterpiece. Neon greens and deep blues washed over the stage as dancers slithered through fog, creating a swamp-like world pulled straight from Doechii’s imagination.

Every costume change, lighting cue, and beat drop felt intentional — part of a larger story about rebirth, power, and the duality of beauty and bite.



SEE ALSO

Doechii Kicks Off the “Alligator Bites Never Heal” Tour  was originally published on hot1009.com

More from Philly's R&B station
Trending
Communities Across The U.S. Mark Juneteenth Holiday
137 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
82 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Victory Parade
84 Items
Local

What Happened in Philly this Year?: Notable Philly Moments 2025

President Trump Departs White House For Florida
166 Items
Entertainment

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro
16 Items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

41 Items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 25 of the Most Beautiful NCAA Women’s Basketball Players

Monday Night RAW
Uncategorized

Official List of the Hottest Women in WWE

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close