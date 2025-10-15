Listen Live
Juvenile’s Wife Calls Cap On Cheating Rumors

Caught In The He Say She Say: Juvenile's Wife Calls Cap On Cheating Rumors

Juvenile’s wife, Shadonna Jones, is making it clear she isn’t going for any of the foolishness after a Tuesday Instagram post.

Published on October 15, 2025

BET Hip-Hop Awards 2023 - Red Carpet
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Rumors have been circulating that Jones, who just celebrated 21 years of marriage with Juve last month, was backing that azz up on a close affiliate of her husband. Jones began her post with, “Enough with the outrageous rumors, I have never and would never sleep with anyone that works or hangs with my man!” So sounds like it’s free game if you’re not tight with Ju. That’s that nerve “ha”.

She continues venting, “People have a true understanding of just how much I mean to J and know exactly how to hurt him so I’ve been under attack from one footdragger to another with the most belittling character defaming made up BS!” She goes on to say she was raised right and with “standards,” dignity,” and “morals”, and how she’s not with that “sleeping with the employee BS!” She ends it by denying ever abusing drugs.

While celebrating their anniversary last month, Juvi said he “wouldn’t trade” their bond for anything.

Truly living his lyrics, “I don’t care what he and she say, I’m focused on me,” the NO legend hasn’t addressed the cheating rumors. He’s got his focus on turning up the upcoming Cash Money and No Limit Verzuz Battle 400 Degreez. Which goes down at ComplexCon in Las Vegas, Oct 25th.

