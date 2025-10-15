Listen Live
Local

16-year-old girl dead after being shot in North Philadelphia

Published on October 15, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Fire At Philadelphia Residence Leaves Over 10 Dead
Source: Hannah Beier / Getty

A 16-year-old girl is dead after being shot in the abdomen earlier Tuesday, according to Philadelphia police. 

Police responded to the 2400 block of North Colorado Street around 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 14. Upon entering the rowhome, police discovered the girl, whose identity has yet to be released. Police have confirmed, however, that the girl does not live at the address where she was shot, but that she often visits the location. 

At the scene, police discovered blood, a spent shell casing from a semiautomatic weapon and a loaded magazine. Police also recovered two semiautomatic handguns, officials say. 

An 18-year-old man was reportedly in the room with the girl when she was shot, and he is currently cooperating with the investigation, as are several other teens who were inside the home at the time of the shooting. 

Police believe the shooting to be accidental at this time, but are unsure if the girl shot herself or if the man shot her. 

This is a developing story please check back for updates.

Information from this article was sourced from Fox29 Philadlephia.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

philly crime

More from Philly's R&B station
Trending
Communities Across The U.S. Mark Juneteenth Holiday
137 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
82 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Victory Parade
84 Items
Local

What Happened in Philly this Year?: Notable Philly Moments 2025

President Trump Departs White House For Florida
166 Items
Entertainment

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro
16 Items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

41 Items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 25 of the Most Beautiful NCAA Women’s Basketball Players

Monday Night RAW
Uncategorized

Official List of the Hottest Women in WWE

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close