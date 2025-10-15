16-year-old girl dead after being shot in North Philadelphia

Source: Hannah Beier / Getty

A 16-year-old girl is dead after being shot in the abdomen earlier Tuesday, according to Philadelphia police.

Police responded to the 2400 block of North Colorado Street around 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 14. Upon entering the rowhome, police discovered the girl, whose identity has yet to be released. Police have confirmed, however, that the girl does not live at the address where she was shot, but that she often visits the location.

At the scene, police discovered blood, a spent shell casing from a semiautomatic weapon and a loaded magazine. Police also recovered two semiautomatic handguns, officials say.

An 18-year-old man was reportedly in the room with the girl when she was shot, and he is currently cooperating with the investigation, as are several other teens who were inside the home at the time of the shooting.

Police believe the shooting to be accidental at this time, but are unsure if the girl shot herself or if the man shot her.

This is a developing story please check back for updates.

Information from this article was sourced from Fox29 Philadlephia.