PATCO service restored between N.J. and Philly after temporary outage
PATCO services into and out of Philadelphia have been restored after a massive power outage on Wednesday morning.
The train line runs from Lindenwold in Camden County to 16th and Locust streets in Philadelphia.
What we know:
The outage happened when a power surge caused a failure at the Westmont Station around 7:40 a.m.
PATCO diagnostic crews quickly identified the issue and worked with PSE&G to make necessary repairs.
