Listen Live
Local

PATCO service restored after temporary outage

PATCO service restored between N.J. and Philly after temporary outage

Published on October 15, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Benjamin Franklin Bridge
Source: Tom Szczerbowski / Getty

PATCO services into and out of Philadelphia have been restored after a massive power outage on Wednesday morning.

The train line runs from Lindenwold in Camden County to 16th and Locust streets in Philadelphia.

What we know:

The outage happened when a power surge caused a failure at the Westmont Station around 7:40 a.m.

PATCO diagnostic crews quickly identified the issue and worked with PSE&G to make necessary repairs.

Service was fully restored after about three hours.

SEE ALSO

More from Philly's R&B station
Trending
Communities Across The U.S. Mark Juneteenth Holiday
137 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
82 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Victory Parade
84 Items
Local

What Happened in Philly this Year?: Notable Philly Moments 2025

President Trump Departs White House For Florida
166 Items
Entertainment

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro
16 Items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

41 Items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 25 of the Most Beautiful NCAA Women’s Basketball Players

Monday Night RAW
Uncategorized

Official List of the Hottest Women in WWE

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close