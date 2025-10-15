PATCO service restored between N.J. and Philly after temporary outage

Source: Tom Szczerbowski / Getty

PATCO services into and out of Philadelphia have been restored after a massive power outage on Wednesday morning.

The train line runs from Lindenwold in Camden County to 16th and Locust streets in Philadelphia.

What we know:

The outage happened when a power surge caused a failure at the Westmont Station around 7:40 a.m.

PATCO diagnostic crews quickly identified the issue and worked with PSE&G to make necessary repairs.

Service was fully restored after about three hours.