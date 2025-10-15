Pennsylvania Police Warn About New Car Theft Trend: Key Fob Cloning

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Police in Pennsylvania are warning residents about a rising trend in car thefts: key fob cloning.

In recent weeks, authorities have noticed a surge in stolen vehicles, and they believe that thieves are using high-tech devices to copy car key fobs. A key fob is a small remote that allows people to lock, unlock, and start their cars without using a traditional key. Many modern cars rely on these fobs for security, but they can be vulnerable to theft.

Thieves use special tools to scan and clone the signals from key fobs. Once they have copied the signal, they can easily unlock and start the car, often without leaving any signs of forced entry. Police say this method makes it harder for car owners to detect when their vehicle has been stolen.

According to local law enforcement, some of the stolen vehicles have been taken from driveways or parking lots, often in broad daylight. The thieves are usually very quick and know exactly how to use the cloning technology.

To protect themselves, police recommend that car owners take extra precautions. One of the most important tips is to keep key fobs in a “faraday bag” or a metal container, which blocks signals from being copied. They also advise homeowners to park in well-lit areas and use steering wheel locks or other visible security devices that may deter thieves.

As this auto theft trend grows, police are urging residents to stay alert and report any suspicious activity in their neighborhoods.

With the rise of key fob cloning, it’s more important than ever for car owners to be aware of how to protect their vehicles.