Man charged with kidnapping missing Philadelphia woman Kada Scott

Source: Anadolu / Getty

Police have arrested and charged a suspect in connection to the kidnapping of Philadelphia woman Kada Scott.

Scott, a 23-year-old Philadelphia woman, remains missing after her disappearance more than a week ago.

Keon King, 21, surrendered to police on Tuesday, Oct. 14, officials announced during a press conference on Wednesday. While King is accused of kidnapping Scott, the woman remains missing following her disappearance on Oct. 4.

Police are also searching for King’s vehicle, which they describe as a gold 1999 Toyota Camry with front-end damage on the left front bumper. The vehicle was spotted in various Philadelphia neighborhoods, including Center City, Mount Airy, Grays Ferry and Southwest Philadelphia. Police also said the car has the Pennsylvania license plate MSX-0797 though they’re concerned that plate may have been removed.

King has an extensive criminal history. Police said he had been charged earlier this year with kidnapping another woman but the case was dismissed in May when the victim didn’t show up to court. During that incident, King allegedly kidnapped a woman he knew in front of her home, threw her in a car, assaulted her and then let her out of the vehicle. Investigators described the incident as “domestic” in nature.

That case was refiled on Tuesday following King’s arrest in Scott’s disappearance, officials said.

Scott has been missing since Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, after she disappeared while working an overnight shift at her job at the Terrace at Chestnut Hill, a nursing home on East Abington Avenue.

Her family last saw her at about 9:45 p.m. that evening when she left her home along the 8300 block of Rodney Street to head to work.

However, police said she never finished her shift.

Police said that she drove to work, and parked her car there, but she didn’t leave in her vehicle.

The car was found by police in the parking lot of the nursing home after she was reported missing, officials said.

Also, officials said that interviews with Scott’s coworker revealed that she had complained that someone had been harassing her through her phone shortly before her disappearance.

Police explained that they haven’t seen any cellphone activity from Scott since she went missing. They also said King was the last person who was in contact with Scott before her disappearance. Police said King and Scott knew each other prior to the kidnapping though it’s unclear for how long.

Her family hasn’t given up hope of finding Scott and they spent last weekend canvassing the neighborhood where she was last seen and handing out flyers.

“We are just trying to figure out more. As much as we can,” said Sanaya Murray, Scott’s friend.

A day earlier, on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, investigators were searching for Scott at the Awbury Arboretum in Philly’s Germantown neighborhood, but officials said they found nothing.

Philadelphia Police and the FBI are all involved in the investigation which police are still treating as a missing person case. They are asking anyone with information on Scott’s whereabouts or anyone who may have been victimized by King in the past to call Philadelphia Police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

“Anyone that may have been involved with this individual or anyone that may know this individual, please at this point in time make that phone call, feel comfortable enough to call us and let us know if you have any information regarding this person regarding any interaction you’ve had with this individual,” Philadelphia Police 1st Deputy Commissioner John Stanford said. “If you have been a victim of any crime regarding this individual, we want you to understand that now is the time to make that phone call and let us know.”

Information from this article was sourced from NBC10 Philadelphia