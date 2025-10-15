Listen Live
Local

17 Arrested In Major Crackdown On Child Predators In Bensalem

Published on October 15, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

prisoner's hands behind bars with black background
Source: Hari Sucahyo / Getty

Police in Bensalem, Pennsylvania have been cracking down on multiple child predators that have been making unlawful contact with minors.

The investigation began on Tuesday where officials of the Bensalem Police Department and the District Attorney held a press conference to update their investigation. So far in 2025, 17 suspected child predators have been arrested through the deapartment’s proactive enforcement efforts. The police deparment has received an overwhelmingly positve response from the community after the arrest.

From the Bensalem Police Deparmnts Instagram, they highlighted that there have been 6 arrests for possession or distribution of Child Pornography, 5 arrest for soliciting sex with a minor, and 6 arrest for soliciting sex and traveling for sex with a minor.

“The safety of our children remains our top priority,” said Mayor Joseph DiGirolamo. “Our police department continues to take an aggressive approach to identifying and arresting those who prey on minors.”

Out of all of the arrest, only one of the suspects was from Bensalem Township.

The department offers an information sheet about 15 apps parent should know about: https://bucks.crimewatchpa.com/sites/default/files/styles/api_full/public/15488/post/2025/10/15%20Apps%20Parents%20Should%20Know%20About.jpg?itok=SEHZeFRI

SEE ALSO

More from Philly's R&B station
Trending
Communities Across The U.S. Mark Juneteenth Holiday
137 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
82 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Victory Parade
84 Items
Local

What Happened in Philly this Year?: Notable Philly Moments 2025

President Trump Departs White House For Florida
166 Items
Entertainment

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro
16 Items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

41 Items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 25 of the Most Beautiful NCAA Women’s Basketball Players

Monday Night RAW
Uncategorized

Official List of the Hottest Women in WWE

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close