17 Arrested In Major Crackdown On Child Predators In Bensalem

Police in Bensalem, Pennsylvania have been cracking down on multiple child predators that have been making unlawful contact with minors.

The investigation began on Tuesday where officials of the Bensalem Police Department and the District Attorney held a press conference to update their investigation. So far in 2025, 17 suspected child predators have been arrested through the deapartment’s proactive enforcement efforts. The police deparment has received an overwhelmingly positve response from the community after the arrest.

From the Bensalem Police Deparmnts Instagram, they highlighted that there have been 6 arrests for possession or distribution of Child Pornography, 5 arrest for soliciting sex with a minor, and 6 arrest for soliciting sex and traveling for sex with a minor.

“The safety of our children remains our top priority,” said Mayor Joseph DiGirolamo. “Our police department continues to take an aggressive approach to identifying and arresting those who prey on minors.”

Out of all of the arrest, only one of the suspects was from Bensalem Township.

The department offers an information sheet about 15 apps parent should know about: https://bucks.crimewatchpa.com/sites/default/files/styles/api_full/public/15488/post/2025/10/15%20Apps%20Parents%20Should%20Know%20About.jpg?itok=SEHZeFRI