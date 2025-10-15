Listen Live
Rochmond Dunbar Heads To Trial Over Disney+ Firing

Published on October 15, 2025

Netflix's STRAW Special Screening
Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Rockmond Dunbar, known for his role in the popular TV show 9-1-1, is heading to trial after claiming that Disney+ fired him for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine because of his religious beliefs.

Dunbar, an actor who played Detective Michael Grant on 9-1-1, says that Disney+ required all cast members to be vaccinated in order to continue working. He says this requirement went against his faith, and he couldn’t comply with the mandate. According to his lawsuit, he asked for a religious exemption but was denied, leading to his dismissal from the show.

In his court filing, Dunbar says that his religious beliefs prohibit him from taking the vaccine. He argues that this decision should be protected under U.S. law, which safeguards freedom of religion. Dunbar’s legal team argues that his firing was not just unfair, but a violation of his rights.

Disney+ has not commented much publicly on the lawsuit. However, they argue that the vaccine mandate was necessary to ensure the health and safety of the cast and crew, especially given the ongoing risks of COVID-19 during production.

The case is now set for trial, and the outcome could have significant implications for how companies handle vaccine mandates in the future, especially for those claiming religious exemptions.

For now, fans of 9-1-1 will have to wait and see how this legal battle unfolds and what it might mean for Dunbar’s career.

