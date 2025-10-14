Education Department Wipes Out Special Education Office In New Layoffs

Source: Westy72 / Getty

The U.S. Education Department has eliminated its entire team handling special education services due to recent government shutdown-related layoffs, according to a federal workers’ union.

The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), which represents workers across federal agencies, says the department laid off nearly 30 employees last week. All of them reportedly worked in the Office of Special Education and Rehabilitative Services (OSERS), which oversees programs and support for children with disabilities across the country.

Union officials say the layoffs were caused by a funding lapse and staffing changes tied to the government shutdown and budget issues. They claim that wiping out this entire office could severely hurt students and families who rely on special education programs.

“These workers play a critical role in making sure students with disabilities get the services they need,” said AFGE President Everett Kelley. “Eliminating their jobs is a blow to the communities they serve.”

The Education Department has not released an official statement confirming the full extent of the layoffs or whether the entire office has been shut down. However, the union says the decision was made quickly and without warning.

Parents and advocates are raising concerns about how this change could affect education for children with disabilities. The Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) is a federal law that guarantees students with disabilities the right to a free and appropriate public education. Without proper staffing at the federal level, some fear states may struggle to stay compliant with that law.

“This could lead to delays in funding, reduced support, and less oversight of special education programs,” said one advocate.

The union is calling on the Biden administration and Congress to act quickly to restore funding and rehire affected staff. They warn that long-term cuts could do lasting harm to some of the nation’s most vulnerable students.

As of now, it is unclear when — or if — the department will rehire for those positions or how services will continue in the meantime.