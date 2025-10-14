Listen Live

Breaking News

D’Angelo Has Sadly Passed Away At 51
Entertainment

TikTok Star Mainly Mannie Reveals HIV Diagnosis

"My Ex Gave Me This & I Didn't Know"

Published on October 14, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

US-TIKTOK-SOCIAL MEDIA-ECONOMY
Source: PATRICK T. FALLON / Getty

TikTok star and influencer Mainly Mannie, known for her popular “Boss & CEO” persona, has shared a deeply emotional video revealing her HIV diagnosis. The video, filmed from her hospital bed, has touched millions of followers worldwide.

In the clip, Mannie, who has built a massive following through her empowering content and motivational speeches, opens up about her personal battle with the virus. With tears in her eyes, she shared that her ex-partner unknowingly passed it to her, explaining, “My ex gave me this, and I didn’t know.”

Mannie goes on to say that she had been feeling unwell for some time before seeking medical attention. After a series of tests, she was shocked to learn that she had contracted HIV. In the video, she expresses how the diagnosis initially left her feeling lost and scared, but she is now determined to raise awareness and be a voice for others facing similar challenges.

The influencer also used the moment to stress the importance of regular health checkups and safe sexual practices. “It’s crucial to protect yourself and others, and don’t let fear or shame stop you from getting tested,” she urged her viewers.

Fans and fellow influencers flooded her comments with love and support, praising her bravery in sharing such a personal moment. Many expressed gratitude for her transparency, with some sharing their own stories of living with HIV.

Mannie ended the video on a hopeful note, declaring that she’s committed to living a full life while educating others about HIV. “This isn’t the end for me, it’s just the beginning of a new chapter,” she said, reassuring her followers that they are not alone in their struggles.

Her vulnerability is sparking important conversations about HIV awareness, mental health, and the power of community.

SEE ALSO

More from Philly's R&B station
Trending
Communities Across The U.S. Mark Juneteenth Holiday
137 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
82 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Victory Parade
84 Items
Local

What Happened in Philly this Year?: Notable Philly Moments 2025

President Trump Departs White House For Florida
166 Items
Entertainment

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro
16 Items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

41 Items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 25 of the Most Beautiful NCAA Women’s Basketball Players

Monday Night RAW
Uncategorized

Official List of the Hottest Women in WWE

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close