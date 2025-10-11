Listen Live
Celebrity

Megan Thee Stallion Scores In Milagro Gramz Defamation Case

Megan Thee Stallion Wins New Sanction Against Milagro Gramz In Defamation Case, Claims Blogger Deleted Text Message Evidence

The Hot Girl Coach is not letting up in her defamation lawsuit against blogger Milagro Gramz and she just won a major sanction in their case.

Published on October 11, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Megan Thee Stallion's Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala
Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Megan Thee Stallion is standing ten toes down in her defamation lawsuit against blogger Milagro Gramz, and she just won a major sanction in their case.

The two will face off in a Houston court via trial, but in the meantime, Meg’s team won a sanction against Milagro after claiming she “deleted thousands of text messages” despite being told not to. Meg was granted an “adverse inference jury instruction” as well as “monetary” sanctions against Milagro—whose full name is Milagro Elizabeth Cooper—for what the court is calling “spoliation of evidence.” According to the legal documents, Cooper was instructed not to delete any correspondence about Meg, but she did so anyway.

Related Stories

Meg’s team said “not so fast” once Milagro was unable to turn over the evidence and requested that the judge make it permissible in court to let the jury know that she attempted to hide things that could have harmed her defense. She is also now responsible for giving Meg back her coins for having to bring the issue up to the court though they have not agreed on what the compensation will be just yet, according to Hot 97. Either way, Milagro is digging herself quite the hole ahead of the trial.

She was already ordered to pay $5,000 towards Meg’s lawyer fees back in July for tampering with evidence, and she’s also accused of circulating a deep fake pornographic image of the “Cobra” artist, which is now considered a federal crime. The entire case stems from Milagro’s commitment to allegedly disseminating falsified information in support of Tory Lanez.

Meg claims that the blogger participated in fueling a smear campaign against her alongside the imprisoned singer’s father, Sonstar Peterson, that contributed to immeasurable harassment in the years after her shooting. Allegedly, the fake porn video was the final straw on the stallion’s back that led her to march Milagro into court.

The post Megan Thee Stallion Wins New Sanction Against Milagro Gramz In Defamation Case, Claims Blogger Deleted Text Message Evidence appeared first on Bossip.

SEE ALSO

Megan Thee Stallion Wins New Sanction Against Milagro Gramz In Defamation Case, Claims Blogger Deleted Text Message Evidence  was originally published on bossip.com

More from Philly's R&B station
Trending
Communities Across The U.S. Mark Juneteenth Holiday
137 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
75 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Victory Parade
84 Items
Local

What Happened in Philly this Year?: Notable Philly Moments 2025

President Trump Departs White House For Florida
166 Items
Entertainment

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro
16 Items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

41 Items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 25 of the Most Beautiful NCAA Women’s Basketball Players

Monday Night RAW
Uncategorized

Official List of the Hottest Women in WWE

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close