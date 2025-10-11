Listen Live
Celebrity

Trina Braxton Talks 'The Braxtons' Season 2 [Exclusive]

Trina Braxton Talks ‘The Braxtons’ Season 2, Her Happy Marriage & THAT Tamar & Toni Sister Squabble [Exclusive]

Even with the cameras rolling, Trina told BOSSIP that the Braxtons are still just a family; with all the arguments, love, and messy moments that come with it.

Published on October 11, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Braxtons are back, and so are the highs and lows that come when four iconic sister songstresses try to balance family, fame, and feelings.

The Braxtons Assets
Source: Courtesy / We TV

Going into the sophomore season, Trina Braxton was all smiles, but make no mistake, she told BOSSIP that things get intense for the sisters.

“It shows us in a very real, in a very raw way that’s never been seen before,” said Trina.

During Friday’s premiere, the Braxtons were busy. Towanda stepped behind the camera to direct and act, Toni dove into producing…

and Trina celebrated passing her realtor’s license exam, all while juggling family dynamics that are equal parts loving and combustible.

Speaking of which, there was a big showdown between Tamar and her sisters after she invited their niece, Ashlee, to appear on her podcast. Tamar insisted she was sent a cease and desist, and she and Toni faced off, with things almost turning physical.

“Toni’s usually very demure, the real version of demure, not the TikTok one,” Trina told BOSSIP with a laugh. “But she got upset, and I don’t see that ever. It was a surprise to everyone, even us.”

When it comes to keeping the peace these days, Trina admitted she has inherited the role once held by her late sister, Traci.

“Traci would’ve been the one keeping everyone calm,” she told BOSSIP. “Now that’s me.”

2019 Getty Entertainment - Social Ready Content
Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

Trina also keeps her sister close in a deeply personal way.

“Traci goes everywhere I go,” she told BOSSIP while showing off her hummingbird necklace. “It has some of her remains. If it’s not on my neck, it’s on my arm or my ankle. She’s a part of me.”

This season also highlights Trina’s home life with her husband, businessman Von Scales. Viewers will see a more domestic side of the singer, who often trades stage lights for kitchen ones.

Trina Braxton's 50th Birthday Party Celebration
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

“Von and I cook with each other all the time,” Trina who posts their “Monday Meals” on YouTube told BOSSIP. “He enjoys eating it, and I enjoy cooking it.”

After a recent health scare, the couple made small changes to their daily routine.

“I make bread almost every day,” Trina said. “Now I use unbleached or spelt flour, little changes for better health.”

Trina’s glow, she explained, comes from a relationship that is grounded and steady.

“He’s my person,” she told BOSSIP. “Even though I’ve been the Elizabeth Taylor of the family before, this is my last stop. This is my forever person.”

That love also extends to her sister Towanda, who’s tying the knot this season.

“If I had to hear ‘I’m getting married’ one more time,” Trina joked. “She was even wearing an ‘I’m engaged’ shirt every day. But I’m happy for her. She deserves it.”

The Braxtons Assets
Source: Courtesy / We TV

Trina Braxton Talks Tamar’s “Pool Of Blood” Medical Scare

When asked about her sister Tamar, who recently made headlines after suffering a medical emergency that “left her in a pool of blood” with missing teeth that left fans deeply concerned, Trina chose her words carefully and told Managing Editor Dani Canada that she didn’t want to reveal too much.

The Braxtons Assets
Source: Courtesy / We TV

“I don’t want to tell Tamar’s story for her,” said Trina. “Tamar has a niche for going online to let people know how she’s feeling and how she’s going to resurface from whatever situation that happens. And I think it’s only right that I let that continue and let her tell her story her way.”

Tamar was last seen at Atlanta’s Funk Fest looking on the mend after the scare.

Beyond the laughter, family feuds, and personal trials, Trina hopes viewers see the deeper message behind the new season.

“We hurt like everybody else, we argue like everybody else,” she told BOSSIP. “But what we want people to see is that we heal. Healing is possible.”

As the new season unfolds, expect more of what has long made The Braxtons a Friday-night favorite: vulnerability, humor, and heart. Season 1 ranked as WE tv’s most-watched freshman original and the number two cable show among Black audiences ages 25 to 54.

The Braxtons Assets
Source: Courtesy / We TV

Season 2 looks ready to keep that momentum going with the Braxtons once again opening their lives, their hearts, and their healing to the world.

Watch our exclusive with Trina Braxton!

 

New one-hour episodes of The Braxtons premiere every Friday at 8:00 PM ET on WE tv and stream on ALLBLK.

The post Trina Braxton Talks ‘The Braxtons’ Season 2, Her Happy Marriage & THAT Tamar & Toni Sister Squabble [Exclusive] appeared first on Bossip.

SEE ALSO

Trina Braxton Talks ‘The Braxtons’ Season 2, Her Happy Marriage & THAT Tamar & Toni Sister Squabble [Exclusive]  was originally published on bossip.com

More from Philly's R&B station
Trending
Communities Across The U.S. Mark Juneteenth Holiday
137 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
75 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Victory Parade
84 Items
Local

What Happened in Philly this Year?: Notable Philly Moments 2025

President Trump Departs White House For Florida
166 Items
Entertainment

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro
16 Items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

41 Items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 25 of the Most Beautiful NCAA Women’s Basketball Players

Monday Night RAW
Uncategorized

Official List of the Hottest Women in WWE

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close