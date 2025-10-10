Listen Live
Entertainment

Halle Bailey Announces Debut Album Love? or Something Like It

Published on October 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Project Pit's Maternal Health Summit Honors Halle Bailey And Faith Evans
Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

Halle Bailey Announces Debut Album Love? or Something Like It

Grammy-nominated singer and actress Halle Bailey, known mononymously as Halle, is officially stepping into her solo era.

Her highly anticipated debut album, Love? or Something Like It, is set to arrive October 24 via Parkwood Entertainment and Columbia Records.

The announcement came Wednesday (Oct. 8) with a heartfelt post to her 9.1 million Instagram followers.

‘love? or something like it’ — my debut album. a story of first love, heartbreak, and everything that comes after. out 10/24. this one means everything to me,” Halle wrote, alongside a cinematic teaser for the project.

In the 30-second clip, Halle narrates a dreamy prologue:

“Once upon a time, there was a young girl that believed in love… All she ever wanted in life was to find the truest form of love. Was that ever possible?”

Since her 2023 breakout single “Angel,” Halle has dropped a string of emotional records including “In Your Hands,” “Because I Love You,” “Back and Forth,” and most recently, “Braveface,” co-written with RAYE.

The latter, released this past June, reflects her evolving mindset since becoming a mother.

While a full tracklist hasn’t been revealed yet, Love? or Something Like It is expected to showcase Halle’s signature mix of raw emotion, ethereal vocals, and storytelling — a perfect continuation of the legacy she built alongside her sister Chlöe in Chloe x Halle.

The album follows two years after Chlöe’s 2023 debut In Pieces, and fans are eager to see how Halle’s solo artistry blossoms in its own light.

RELATED: Halle Bailey Admits To Possibly Overreacting To Her Son’s “Unapproved” Appearance On Kai Cenat Stream With DDG

SEE ALSO

Halle Bailey Announces Debut Album Love? or Something Like It  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

More from Philly's R&B station
Trending
Communities Across The U.S. Mark Juneteenth Holiday
137 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
75 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Victory Parade
84 Items
Local

What Happened in Philly this Year?: Notable Philly Moments 2025

President Trump Departs White House For Florida
166 Items
Entertainment

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro
16 Items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

41 Items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 25 of the Most Beautiful NCAA Women’s Basketball Players

Monday Night RAW
Uncategorized

Official List of the Hottest Women in WWE

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close