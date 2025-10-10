Listen Live
Politics

Letitia James Indicted On Trumped-Up Charges By Trump's DOJ

Letitia James Indicted By Trump’s DOJ On Trumped-Up Charges

James has responded to the trumped-up charges against her, vowing to fight them while continuing to stand up for New Yorkers. 

Published on October 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Letitia James Indicted On Trumped-Up Charges By Trump's DOJ
Getty Images / Letitia James / Donald Trump

This is a shocker: another person who dared to try to hold Donald Trump accountable for his egregious behavior is being legally attacked by one of his DOJ lackeys.

Trump’s DOJ recently indicted former FBI director James Comey with some weak charges, and now it’s New York Attorney General Letitia James’ turn to feel the sting of easily the most corrupt Department of Justice we have ever seen. 

James was charged with one count of bank fraud and one count of making false statements to a financial institution, accusing her of misrepresenting her intent to live in a Norfolk, Virginia, property she purchased in 2020 as a residence rather than an investment property, to allegedly secure a lower mortgage rate.

James has responded to the trumped-up charges against her, vowing to fight them while continuing to stand up for New Yorkers. 

“These charges are a continuation of the president’s desperate weaponization of our justice system. He is forcing federal law enforcement agencies to do his bidding, all because I did my job as the New York State attorney general,” James said in a statement.

Since sleezing his way back into the White House, Trump has been using the DOJ to take revenge on those he feels have wronged him in a way that would make the late Richard Nixon blush. 

The cases are so weak that veteran US attorneys won’t even sniff them, and are losing their jobs because they dared to push back on the blatant corruption.

The DOJ’s Five-Page Indictment Is Already A Mess

Newsweek reports that the DOJ’s five-page indictment already has an error in listing James’ address as “Brooklyn, New Jersey.”

Bruh

The New York Times even pointed out the obvious in a very scathing report. 

Per The New York Times

From the moment Donald J. Trump began his campaign to return to the White House, he has expressed a clear desire to seek vengeance against his perceived enemies. In the last few weeks, the pressure campaign has intensified with two of his foes — James Comey and Letitia James — now indicted.

Back in power, Mr. Trump has weaponized the Justice Department to his own ends, critics say, in a more direct manner than any president since the Nixon era. The department, now led by Mr. Trump’s former personal lawyers, has fired dozens of career prosecutors, many of whom had worked on cases involving Mr. Trump. And the president and his allies have targeted or pushed out several US attorneys as he seeks quick movement on cases involving a number of his political adversaries.

We fully expect both indictments against James Comey and Letitia James to be picked apart in court, that’s if they even make it that far. 

Until that day arrives, James has plenty of people in her corner; you can see those reactions below. 

Letitia James Indicted By Trump’s DOJ On Trumped-Up Charges  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Letitia James Indicted By Trump’s DOJ On Trumped-Up Charges  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Letitia James Indicted By Trump’s DOJ On Trumped-Up Charges  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Letitia James Indicted By Trump’s DOJ On Trumped-Up Charges  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Letitia James Indicted By Trump’s DOJ On Trumped-Up Charges  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Letitia James Indicted By Trump’s DOJ On Trumped-Up Charges  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Letitia James Indicted By Trump’s DOJ On Trumped-Up Charges  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Philly's R&B station
Trending
Communities Across The U.S. Mark Juneteenth Holiday
137 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
75 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Victory Parade
84 Items
Local

What Happened in Philly this Year?: Notable Philly Moments 2025

President Trump Departs White House For Florida
166 Items
Entertainment

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro
16 Items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

41 Items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 25 of the Most Beautiful NCAA Women’s Basketball Players

Monday Night RAW
Uncategorized

Official List of the Hottest Women in WWE

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close