Listen Live
News

Tim Westwood Hit With 15 Charges For Rape & Sexual Assault

Tim Westwood Hit With 15 Charges For Rape & Sexual Assault

British host and DJ, Tim Westwood, has found himself in some deep trouble.

Published on October 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Wireless Festival 2019
Source: Lorne Thomson / Getty

British host and DJ, Tim Westwood, has found himself in some deep trouble.

According to XXL, the host of Tim Westwood TV has been hit with 15 counts of rape, sexual assault, and indecent assault. The Mero Police Service Detective Superintendent made an official statement, “It takes courage to come forward and report allegations of this nature. The women who have done so have put their trust in us, and we continue to provide them with all available support. Our investigation remains open, and we’d encourage anyone who has been impacted by this case, or anyone with information, to come forward and speak with us.”

This is not the first time Westwood has been accused of serious allegations. According to BBC News back in 2022, 18 women came forward and accused him of sexual harassment, which he denied to be true. In that same year, the DJ resigned from his show on Capital Xtra after 9 years.

During his time as an interview host, “Tim Westwood TV” would have almost every legendary Hip-Hop artist make an appearance. Legends like Lil Wayne, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, & more. Despite the serious trouble he is in, Tim Westwood TV’s YouTube channel has still been active with a recent upload from October 8th, 2025.

SEE ALSO

Tim Westwood Hit With 15 Charges For Rape & Sexual Assault  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Philly's R&B station
Trending
Communities Across The U.S. Mark Juneteenth Holiday
137 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
75 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Victory Parade
84 Items
Local

What Happened in Philly this Year?: Notable Philly Moments 2025

President Trump Departs White House For Florida
166 Items
Entertainment

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro
16 Items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

41 Items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 25 of the Most Beautiful NCAA Women’s Basketball Players

Monday Night RAW
Uncategorized

Official List of the Hottest Women in WWE

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close